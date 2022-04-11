When will you still need to wear a mask indoors in Spain? 

After several weeks of speculation, Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias recently announced that from Wednesday April 20th 2022, masks will no longer be required in the majority of indoor public settings in Spain.

The Spanish government plans to approve the Royal Decree relating to the indoor mask rule on Tuesday April 19th, meaning that the measure will come into force the following day after its publication in Spain’s official state bulletin (BOE).

Until then, we will not know all the specific details from Spain’s Health Ministry regarding mask wearing in this new stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But what do we know so far?

Spanish authorities have named three indoor public settings where masks will still be required after April 20th 2022:

Hospitals and other health centres

Care homes

Public transport

Even though full confirmation is still required, it is highly likely that from Wednesday 20th it will no longer be necessary to wear a mask when entering or moving around inside a bar, restaurant, café or nightclub in Spain.

Until then, it will only be possible to remove one’s mask inside a hospitality establishment when sitting down to eat or drink.

These upcoming relaxed rules are expected to also be applied to shops, supermarkets, shopping centres and public buildings.

Schools and other educational centres, which health experts initially recommended be the first places where indoor mask rules be lifted, will definitely be included on the list of places where masks are no longer required.

Gyms have not yet been mentioned by the national government but Valencia’s Ministry of Health has already decided to relax the use of the mask in gyms ahead of April 20th, for “vigorous” physical exercise.

When it comes to wearing a mask at work, the Spanish government has suggested that it will be in the hands of each company to decide whether employees should continue wearing face masks.

Employers may be able to require staff to keep wearing a mask inside their workplaces in Spain. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

It is not yet clear whether shops and other businesses will be able to require customers to wear face masks if they see fit, but lawmakers already see issues with individual companies being given the right to reserve admission on this basis.

Other doubts remain over the specific mask rules for indoor public settings that will apply from April 20th, but what seems evident is that there’s a clear change in stance from Spanish authorities, from requiring by law to recommending.

The Spanish government hasn’t said the Covid-19 pandemic is over, in fact the fortnightly infection rate has remained around 450 cases per 100,000 people for the past weeks. Their focus now is primarily on protecting high risk groups.

However, the fact that they are now treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease similar to seasonal flu means they’re – for the most part – leaving it up to citizens to decide whether to wear a mask or not.

Health alert officials have already published recommendations that will quite probably figure in the legislation published on April 19th. These include:

Wearing a mask in the presence of vulnerable people

Wearing a mask in indoor spaces that aren’t well ventilated or crowded places where it isn’t possible to keep a 1.5 metre distance from others

Keeping a mask on in places where you don’t need to take it off to eat or drink ie. shopping centres, shops, cinemas, museums, churches etc

Wearing a mask at private gatherings between friends or family

It will still be a requirement to wear a mask for ten days if infected with Covid-19, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias recently stressed.

Health experts believe it’s crucial that Spanish authorities make it as clear as possible what will be a recommendation and what will be a requirement in terms of mask wearing from Wednesday April 20th.

Ultimately, citizens will have the freedom to decide whether they should wear a mask or not in most indoor settings, a decision they haven’t been able to make in almost two years.

All things considered, it’s probably still worth keeping a mask handy in your pocket and exercising some common sense.

Is it more important to you to take the mask off at all times or do you prefer to lessen your chances of catching Covid-19, the flu or other airborne diseases?

Soon it’ll be your call, in most cases.