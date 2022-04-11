Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

When will you still need to wear a mask indoors in Spain? 

Now that the Spanish government has announced that it plans to scrap mask wearing in most indoor settings in Spain, we look at what we know so far about the exceptions, rules and recommendations that will be in place from April 20th.

Published: 11 April 2022 14:52 CEST
The fact that Spanish authorities are now treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease similar to seasonal flu means they’re - for the most part - leaving it up to citizens to decide whether to wear a mask or not. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

After several weeks of speculation, Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias recently announced that from Wednesday April 20th 2022, masks will no longer be required in the majority of indoor public settings in Spain. 

The Spanish government plans to approve the Royal Decree relating to the indoor mask rule on Tuesday April 19th, meaning that the measure will come into force the following day after its publication in Spain’s official state bulletin (BOE). 

Until then, we will not know all the specific details from Spain’s Health Ministry regarding mask wearing in this new stage of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

But what do we know so far?

Spanish authorities have named three indoor public settings where masks will still be required after April 20th 2022:

  • Hospitals and other health centres
  • Care homes 
  • Public transport 

Even though full confirmation is still required, it is highly likely that from Wednesday 20th it will no longer be necessary to wear a mask when entering or moving around inside a bar, restaurant, café or nightclub in Spain. 

Until then, it will only be possible to remove one’s mask inside a hospitality establishment when sitting down to eat or drink. 

These upcoming relaxed rules are expected to also be applied to shops, supermarkets, shopping centres and public buildings. 

Schools and other educational centres, which health experts initially recommended be the first places where indoor mask rules be lifted, will definitely be included on the list of places where masks are no longer required.

Gyms have not yet been mentioned by the national government but Valencia’s Ministry of Health has already decided to relax the use of the mask in gyms ahead of April 20th, for “vigorous” physical exercise. 

When it comes to wearing a mask at work, the Spanish government has suggested that it will be in the hands of each company to decide whether employees should continue wearing face masks. 

Employers may be able to require staff to keep wearing a mask inside their workplaces in Spain. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

It is not yet clear whether shops and other businesses will be able to require customers to wear face masks if they see fit, but lawmakers already see issues with individual companies being given the right to reserve admission on this basis.

Other doubts remain over the specific mask rules for indoor public settings that will apply from April 20th, but what seems evident is that there’s a clear change in stance from Spanish authorities, from requiring by law to recommending. 

The Spanish government hasn’t said the Covid-19 pandemic is over, in fact the fortnightly infection rate has remained around 450 cases per 100,000 people for the past weeks. Their focus now is primarily on protecting high risk groups.

However, the fact that they are now treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease similar to seasonal flu means they’re – for the most part – leaving it up to citizens to decide whether to wear a mask or not. 

Health alert officials have already published recommendations that will quite probably figure in the legislation published on April 19th. These include: 

  • Wearing a mask in the presence of vulnerable people
  • Wearing a mask in indoor spaces that aren’t well ventilated or crowded places where it isn’t possible to keep a 1.5 metre distance from others
  • Keeping a mask on in places where you don’t need to take it off to eat or drink ie. shopping centres, shops, cinemas, museums, churches etc
  • Wearing a mask at private gatherings between friends or family

It will still be a requirement to wear a mask for ten days if infected with Covid-19, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias recently stressed. 

Health experts believe it’s crucial that Spanish authorities make it as clear as possible what will be a recommendation and what will be a requirement in terms of mask wearing from Wednesday April 20th. 

Ultimately, citizens will have the freedom to decide whether they should wear a mask or not in most indoor settings, a decision they haven’t been able to make in almost two years. 

All things considered, it’s probably still worth keeping a mask handy in your pocket and exercising some common sense. 

Is it more important to you to take the mask off at all times or do you prefer to lessen your chances of catching Covid-19, the flu or other airborne diseases? 

Soon it’ll be your call, in most cases.

READ MORE: When do you still have to wear a mask outdoors in Spain?

TRAVEL NEWS

REMINDER: Can unvaccinated Brits travel to Spain?

Despite the current Spanish entry rules, there still seems to be some confusion amongst British people over whether unjabbed UK tourists can visit Spain or not.

Published: 7 April 2022 15:09 CEST
REMINDER: Can unvaccinated Brits travel to Spain?

With the Easter holidays just days away, there has been some confusion recently in the United Kingdom after on April 6th the Twitter account  of the Spanish Tourist Board in the UK (@Spain_inUK) mistakenly tweeted that unvaccinated Britons were now allowed to visit Spain if they presented a negative Covid-19 test. 

This caused several people, including travel journalists, to start tweeting this as fact and several British media outlets even wrote news stories detailing the new rules, without having checked official Spanish government sources such as the BOE state bulletin. 

The Spanish Tourist Board in the UK has since retracted the mistaken comment, taken down the tweet and apologised.

So what are the official rules for unvaccinated Britons who want to come to Spain in April?

On March 29th 2022, the Spanish government extended again temporary restrictions for non-essential travel from most third countries, including the UK, for another month, until April 30th 2022.

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: Unvaccinated non-EU tourists still can’t visit Spain in April

To confirm, this means that non-EU/Schengen adults who reside outside of the EU (including Britons living in the UK) who haven’t been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered from the illness in the past six months can still not go on holiday to Spain over Easter or in April

If you’re unvaccinated and haven’t had Covid-19 within the past six months, you cannot simply show a negative Covid-19 test to enter Spain. 

Spain was willing to make an exception for Brits as third-country nationals for a few months in 2021 but not anymore and not currently. 

This is an indirect consequence of Brexit, as Britons’ new non-EU status means the same rules apply to them as to Americans, Canadians, Indians or other third country nationals, who can’t travel to Spain for non-essential reasons such as tourism if unvaccinated.

READ ALSO: Easter holidays – What to expect if you’re coming to Spain

Vaccinated

Britons who are fully vaccinated can enter Spain without the need to show a negative Covid-19 test or quarantine, regardless of their reason for travel. Your vaccination status must meet the Spanish authorities’ validity period requirements.

At least 14 days must have passed since being fully vaccinated before arrival in Spain. If you completed your vaccination schedule was more than 270 days (nine months) ago, you must also be able to show proof of having received a booster jab. If not, then you will not be able to enter, unless you have a recovery certificate. 

Children 

Those under 12 don’t require any proof of vaccination or a negative test. 

Unvaccinated non-resident teens aged 12 to 17 (who haven’t turned 18 yet) travelling from the UK are able to visit Spain if they present a negative PCR taken within 72 hours before arrival in Spain or an antigen test, taken within 24 hours.

For specific updated details on who can enter and entry requirements for Spain click here

