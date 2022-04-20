For members
COVID-19 RULES
What are Spain’s new mask rules for travel?
Do you still need to wear a mask on airplanes, trains and buses in Spain? And what about at airports, stations or on ferries? Here's what you need to know about when and where you need to wear a mask when it comes to travelling.
Published: 21 April 2022 08:23 CEST
Masks are still required on public transport in Spain. Photo: PAU BARRENA / AFP
COVID-19 RULES
Your answers: Will you continue wearing a mask indoors in Spain?
As masks are no longer required indoors in most situations in Spain, we decided to find out how many of you will continue wearing one and how many will not. Here's what you had to say on the issue.
Published: 21 April 2022 16:59 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments