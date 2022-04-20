What are Spain’s new mask rules for travel?

On Wednesday April 20th 2022, the Spanish government officially dropped the requirement to wear masks indoors.

There a still a few places you need to wear them, but for the most part, it’s now up to citizens to decide whether they should wear a face mask or not in indoor public spaces.

READ ALSO: Where do you still need to wear a mask indoors in Spain?

But what are the particular rules wen it comes to travel? Do you still have to wear masks at Spanish airports and train stations and what about inside Uber or Cabify vehicles? Let’s take a look at exactly when masks are required when travelling and when they’re not.

The transport rules cover all modes of public transport including trains, metros, buses, planes, boats, ferries, trams, funiculars and cable cars, but let’s take focus on some of the most common ones.

READ ALSO: Is Spain ready to get rid of masks indoors?

Airports and planes

Masks are no longer required inside the airport terminals in Spain, such as when passing through security or passport control. However, once you leave the airport and board the plane itself, you must put your mask on and wear it for the duration of the flight, unless told otherwise by airline staff.

The same rules apply to passengers and airport workers.

Stations and trains

Similarly, masks will not be required when entering train or metro stations or while waiting on the platform.

Once the train or metro arrives, you will be required to wear your mask to board and for the duration of the journey, before you can remove it again. The Official State Gazette (BOE) is very clear and states “It has been considered that the obligation to wear a mask should not be maintained for platforms and stations”.

Ports and ferries

In the case of boats and ferries, masks will not be required anywhere onboard, unless a safety distance of 1.5 metres cannot be maintained (except when you’re travelling alongside those you live with). It’s no longer necessary to wear a mask inside ports.

Taxis

In this case, taxis are also considered to be public transport and therefore it’s mandatory for both the driver and the passenger to wear masks.

The same rule applies to ride services such as Uber and Cabify – both parties must wear a mask while inside the vehicle at all times.

Private cars

Masks are no longer required in private vehicles when you’re travelling with others who you don’t live with. This means that there are now no more mask rules regarding your own private transportation.

But what about car sharing such as Blablacar or urban car rentals like Zity and Car2go? Masks will also no longer required on these methods of transport, whether travelling with those you live with or not.

READ ALSO: Why you now need to book a rental car in advance in Spain

Are there still fines in place for not wearing a mask on public transport?

Yes, the fine for not wearing your mask on public transport continues to be the same at €100.