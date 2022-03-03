Read news from:
The products that are more expensive than ever in Spain due to the war in Ukraine

Supply chain problems, energy price rises and raw material costs are pushing up the price of several essential products in Spain. Here's how the war in Ukraine could impact your food shop.

Published: 4 March 2022 09:01 CET
Bread prices could rise in coming weeks. Sixty-five per cent of the wheat imported to Spain comes from Ukraine. Photo by PAU BARRENA / AFP

Buying basic food products like bread, milk or pasta could soon hit people’s wallets harder, as the Ukraine crisis causes disruption in supply chains and rising energy bills.

It comes after inflation in Spain accelerated in February to its fastest pace in nearly 33 years. This acceleration has already driven up the price of food, beverages, fuel and energy.

Here are the products that are likely to see a price rise in the coming weeks:

EXPLAINED: How Spain could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

1. Wheat products like bread and pasta

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s top wheat exporters. When Russian forces invaded Ukraine, global chain supply was put at risk and the price of wheat jumped to its highest levels since 2012.

As much as 65 percent of the wheat imported to Spain comes from Ukraine. The price of wheat had already gone up 25 per cent in the past few months, and in the past two weeks, it has gone up by 10 percent, according to Antena 3 news.

2. Petrol

Russia is one of the biggest energy producers in the world, and oil prices have surged since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, despite measures aimed at calming markets.

Brent crude – the international benchmark for oil prices – hit $113 a barrel this week, bringing it to the highest level since June 2014.

Petrol and diesel prices had already skyrocketed in recent weeks. In early February, petrol reached a record high €1,53/litre.

It has since continued to rise to €1,60/litre, while diesel is currently at €1,49/litre.

3. Electricity

The EU is the largest importer of natural gas in the world, with the largest share coming from Russia (41 percent).

The price of gas has already gone up by 60 per cent in the past few days. In Spain, it reached historic highs at €195/MWh.

The price of electricity has gone up 16.8 per cent due to the crisis in Ukraine.

The Spanish government has said that prices are expected to continue to rise, but there is no current threat to gas supplies, as Russia is not one of the country’s main suppliers.

4. Sunflower oil

Ukraine provides Spain with a lot of sunflower oil. Around 63 percent of the sunflower imported to Spain comes from Ukraine.

This may not seem like the most essential product, but a lot of other food products contain sunflower oil.

5. Housing

The fuel price increase will have an overall impact on the price of all products and commodities, resulting in construction costs for new buildings also rising.

Every year, landlords are allowed to increase the price of rent according to inflation, which means renting could also become more expensive.

6. Meat, milk, eggs and other animal products

Russia is the world’s main producer of grain crops, above the US and Canada. Grain is used to make animal feed, so an increase in prices could indirectly affect animal products like ham, eggs and milk.

“In ten days, the price of raw materials, like wheat and corn, has gone up between 30 and 60 percent,” Jorge De Saja, director of Cesfac (Spain’s Confederation of Animal Food Producers) told Business Insider.

Practically half of all maize imports to Spain are, or were, from Ukraine.

READ ALSO: The goods in Spain that were already more expensive than ever due to inflation

EU countries agree to lift visa rules for Ukrainians fleeing war

EU countries have agreed to grant Ukrainians fleeing the war immediate leave to stay in the Bloc without a visa for one year, which can be extended if necessary.

Published: 3 March 2022 17:35 CET
A special meeting of European interior ministers on Thursday agreed to apply a little-used measure known as the Temporary Protection Directive to any Ukrainians who want to come to an EU country.

The 90-day rule has been in place for Ukrainians since 2017, and this allows them to enter any EU or Schengen zone country without a visa and stay there for up to 90 days, but until now what happens on day 91 had been unclear.

The activation of the Temporary Protection Directive means that any Ukrainian citizen can stay within the EU or Schengen zone for a year without having to apply for a visa or make a claim for asylum.

During that time they will be permitted to work and children can access education.

The status applies immediately and covers both Ukrainians who have already arrived and those who come in the days or weeks to come.

After the meeting, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson tweeted: “Historic decision – the EU will give temporary protection to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. The EU stands united to save lives!” 

The measure was welcomed by the interior ministers of countries including France and Sweden.

Anders Ygeman, Sweden’s Minister for Integration and Migration, said: “This is an act of solidarity with Ukraine – that the EU supports those who flee the horrors of war caused by Russia.”

The Directive gives Ukrainians a similar status to that of someone who has been granted asylum, but different countries have different rules on requirements for registering residency. 

The UN High Commission for Refugees estimates that 1 million Ukrainians have already left the country and this number is expected to increase in the coming days as Russia intensifies their attacks. 

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, speaking on Sunday, said: “We welcome with open arms those Ukrainians who have to flee from Putin’s bombs and I am proud of the warm welcome that Europeans have given them.

“We are mobilising every effort and every euro to support our Eastern Member States – to host and take care of these refugees.”

