EXPLAINED: How small businesses in Spain can get €12,000 for digital improvements

At the time of announcing the financial aid programme back in November 2021, the only real details announced were that the government’s so-called ‘Digital Kits’ would run until 2023 with an initial investment of €500 million and would be available to self-employed workers and companies with between 10 and 49 employees.

But on Tuesday March 15th 2022 the Spanish government finally announced the details of the scheme, including how these digital bonuses will work, the requirements needed to get one and how to apply.

Autónomos (self-employed workers) and small business owners in Spain have had a tough time during the pandemic, whilst also having to pay some of the highest social security contributions in Europe.

The Spanish government’s new ‘digital kit’ is aimed at helping them many of these small business owners out by covering the cost of digital improvements, from their websites to social media management and marketing campaigns..

How will the Digital Kits work?

The Digital Kit funds will be distributed in the form of vouchers of up to €12,000 for small companies and autónomos who want to undertake a digital transformation of their businesses.

These vouchers will then be passed on to ‘digital agents’ – a series of companies authorised by the government to develop these projects, which they call “digital solutions”. That means that self-employed workers and small businesses will not receive the funds directly nor be able to choose which company to hire for the digital improvements.

Instead it will be the digital agents who receive the final payment and will take care of the paperwork and digital improvements. Currently, there are already more than 3,000 companies authorised as digital agents, although the list is expected to continue to grow in the next few weeks.

Please note that €12,000 in funds is the highest amount and will only be available to businesses with the need for a complete digital overhaul.

What digital improvements are available?

The digital transformation projects which can be financed with the Digital Kit fall into several different categories, which the government defines as:

The creation of web pages and visibility of the company on the internet (Google rankings, SEO)

Electronic commerce

Social media management

The improvement and digitisation of customer management systems

Business intelligence and analytics

Virtual office tools and services

Digitisation and automation of business processes

Electronic billing

Secure communications

Cybersecurity

Who will be eligible for the Digital Kits?

In order to be eligible for the Digital Kits, you must:

Be a small business, micro business or autónomo (A small business is considered to be one that has more than 10 employees and no more than 50 and a micro business has less than 10 employees whose annual turnover does not exceed €2 million).

Meet the financial and cash limits that define the categories of each type of company

Not be considered a company in crisis

Be up to date with tax and social security payments

Not be subject to an outstanding recovery order from the European Commission

How do I apply?

You can apply for the Digital Kits any time between now and 11am on September 14th 2021.

However if you want to be in with a chance of receiving one, you should apply as soon as possible, as the aid will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis, depending on your needs.

In order to apply, you must register at www.acelerapyme.es and complete the self-diagnosis test. This will allow the government to know what level of digitisation your company has already and what you need.

You can then check the catalogue of digital solutions, where you can choose one or several of those offered by digital agents that best suit the needs of your business.

Next, you will request the Digital Kit aid at the Red.es electronic office (sede.red.gob.es) and complete the associated form.

Once your request for a Digital Kit has been granted, you will be able to access the catalogue of digital agents and decide which one you want to work with, before signing an agreement to start your project.

According to the latest stats available, there are approximately 2.9 million SMEs in Spain (around 70 percent in the services sector), and around 3 million autónomos.

