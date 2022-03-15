Read news from:
Austria
FREELANCING

EXPLAINED: How small businesses in Spain can get €12,000 for digital improvements

The Spanish government has unveiled how self-employed workers and small businesses in Spain can apply for the so-called ‘Kit Digital’ and get up to €12,000 to improve the digital side of their businesses. Here are the details, the requirements and why you should apply as soon as possible.

Published: 15 March 2022 16:30 CET
EXPLAINED: How small businesses in Spain can get €12,000 for digital improvements
If you're self-employed or run a small business in Spain, you can now apply for ways to improve your website, online marketing campaigns or social media presence with up to €12,000 in digital improvements. Photo: photosforyou/Pixabay

At the time of announcing the financial aid programme back in November 2021, the only real details announced were that the government’s so-called ‘Digital Kits’ would run until 2023 with an initial investment of €500 million and would be available to self-employed workers and companies with between 10 and 49 employees.

But on Tuesday March 15th 2022 the Spanish government finally announced the details of the scheme, including how these digital bonuses will work, the requirements needed to get one and how to apply. 

Autónomos (self-employed workers) and small business owners in Spain have had a tough time during the pandemic, whilst also having to pay some of the highest social security contributions in Europe.

The Spanish government’s new ‘digital kit’ is aimed at helping them many of these small business owners out by covering the cost of digital improvements, from their websites to social media management and marketing campaigns.

READ ALSO – Self-employed in Spain: What you should know about being ‘autónomo’

How will the Digital Kits work?

The Digital Kit funds will be distributed in the form of vouchers of up to €12,000 for small companies and autónomos who want to undertake a digital transformation of their businesses.

These vouchers will then be passed on to ‘digital agents’ – a series of companies authorised by the government to develop these projects, which they call “digital solutions”. That means that self-employed workers and small businesses will not receive the funds directly nor be able to choose which company to hire for the digital improvements.

Instead it will be the digital agents who receive the final payment and will take care of the paperwork and digital improvements. Currently, there are already more than 3,000 companies authorised as digital agents, although the list is expected to continue to grow in the next few weeks.

Please note that €12,000 in funds is the highest amount and will only be available to businesses with the need for a complete digital overhaul. 

What digital improvements are available?

The digital transformation projects which can be financed with the Digital Kit fall into several different categories, which the government defines as:

  • The creation of web pages and visibility of the company on the internet (Google rankings, SEO)
  • Electronic commerce
  • Social media management
  • The improvement and digitisation of customer management systems
  • Business intelligence and analytics
  • Virtual office tools and services
  • Digitisation and automation of business processes
  • Electronic billing
  • Secure communications
  • Cybersecurity

Who will be eligible for the Digital Kits?

In order to be eligible for the Digital Kits, you must:

  • Be a small business, micro business or autónomo (A small business is considered to be one that has more than 10 employees and no more than 50 and a micro business has less than 10 employees whose annual turnover does not exceed €2 million).
  • Meet the financial and cash limits that define the categories of each type of company
  • Not be considered a company in crisis
  • Be up to date with tax and social security payments
  • Not be subject to an outstanding recovery order from the European Commission

How do I apply?

You can apply for the Digital Kits any time between now and 11am on September 14th 2021.

However if you want to be in with a chance of receiving one, you should apply as soon as possible, as the aid will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis, depending on your needs. 

In order to apply, you must register at www.acelerapyme.es and complete the self-diagnosis test. This will allow the government to know what level of digitisation your company has already and what you need. 

You can then check the catalogue of digital solutions, where you can choose one or several of those offered by digital agents that best suit the needs of your business.

Next, you will request the Digital Kit aid at the Red.es electronic office (sede.red.gob.es) and complete the associated form.

Once your request for a Digital Kit has been granted, you will be able to access the catalogue of digital agents and decide which one you want to work with, before signing an agreement to start your project.

According to the latest stats available, there are approximately 2.9 million SMEs in Spain (around 70 percent in the services sector), and around 3 million autónomos. 

READ ALSO: How to set up an online shop in Spain

WORKING IN SPAIN

Why does my salary vary between months in Spain if I’m a contract employee?

If you’re employed by a company in Spain, you may have noticed that what you get paid each month is sometimes higher and other times lower. Here's why this happens and how you can understand it better.

Published: 10 March 2022 09:18 CET
Why does my salary vary between months in Spain if I'm a contract employee?

Many asalariados (salaried employees) across Spain will have noticed that their wages at the beginning of 2022 may have been lower than that net salary they received at the end of 2021.

This is in fact usually not down to error, but comes as a result of your company withholding a higher amount of personal income tax (IRPF) at the start of the year, resulting in you getting paid less.

Companies in Spain are obliged to withhold a certain percentage of your salary called IRPF (Impuesto sobre la Renta de las Personas Físicas).

This, in turn, gets passed on to Spain’s Hacienda tax agency. Your gross salary and personal circumstances mean that the income tax withheld will vary.

Your employer will calculate the amount of your gross salary you must pay to the Treasury as personal income tax and will deduct it from your payroll month by month. This can be done between the 12 or 14 salary payments per year.

Alternatively, a lower percentage of tax may be applied in the first months of the year, which is then adjusted by raising it in the final few months of the year, or vice versa, which is why fluctuations can occur.

You should keep in mind that if at the beginning of the year you received a raise, had a baby or opened a pension plan, it may mean that the tax withheld from your company will go up or down. Having a new baby for example gives you a reduction.  

What if I believe there is an error in my IRPF calculations?

If you still believe there is an error, this can be rectified whilst filing your annual income tax return – la declaración de la renta – which you should each year between April and June.

READ ALSO – La Renta: The important income tax deadlines in Spain in 2022

If you receive an annual gross salary of less than €22,000, you are not required to fill out an annual tax declaration, but may want to do so if you believe that your employer has been deducting too much tax. If the error is found in your favour, Spain’s tax agency will return your overpaid tax.

How can I find out how much tax will be deducted in advance?

If you want to be prepared and find out exactly how much tax your company will deduct from your salary each month, you can fill out this tax calculator for 2022 found on the Hacienda website. This will let you know exactly how much IRPF should be deducted from your wage, depending on your personal circumstances. 

Your employer may also ask you to fill out the form Modelo 145 to help them work out how much tax you should pay.

The form will ask you for your current personal situation such as marital status, if you have children or other dependents. Depending on the outcome of this, you may get further discounts on the amount of tax that is withheld.

