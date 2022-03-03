Read news from:
BREXIT

Why the padrón could cause problems for UK second-home owners in Spain post-Brexit

The case of a Briton in Spain who had his UK-plated car impounded and was fined €2,000 for being on the padrón causes doubts over whether non-residents and second-home owners should be encouraged to register at their town hall. Brexpats in Spain head Anne Hernández explores another unforeseen Brexit problem. 

Published: 3 March 2022 11:00 CET
Police officers patrol the border between Spain and Gibraltar at La Línea de la Concepción. The Biriths man in question had his car impounded at the border between both territories by Spanish police. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP

Until recently I thought I knew what being on the padrón meant.

I don’t want to teach any of your grandmothers how to suck eggs, as the saying goes, but for those of you who are still unsure – what exactly is the padrón?

The definition of padrón isn’t clear

The padrón is not something that exists in the UK and many Brits think it is equivalent to the electoral register (Censo Electoral) which it isn’t; that is a separate registration although to be entitled to vote, you must be on the padrón as well. 

The padrón is described by many local councils as a list of inhabitants and for every person registered on it, they receive funding from central government to spend on their infrastructure, parks and gardens, emergency services, policing, medical centres, education etc.

So it should be a win-win situation because for property owners, at the time of selling, it will mean that their property is located in a more attractive area and can be sold for more money than a property in a poorer, neglected area. 

Now, to call it a list of inhabitants is probably where the confusion lies. 

The dictionary definition of an inhabitant is ‘one that occupies a particular place regularly, routinely, or for a period of time’. 

That, in itself, clearly describes the ‘swallows’, those second-home owners here who are restricted to the 90 days in any 180 days Schengen rule. 

Some councils interpret the padrón to mean exactly that but others will interpret this as a list of residents and that is quite different. 

Even the legal dictionary definition is not clear as to what a resident is ‘a person who lives in a particular place.’ 

And it goes on to say ‘however, the term is vague depending on the permanence of the occupation; a person coming into a place with intention to establish his domicile or permanent residence, and who in  consequence actually remains there though it be abandoned in a longer, or shorter period.’ As clear as mud then!

The problem with the padrón confusion

The true meaning and consequences of being on the padrón have caused me to look further into it given a recent situation that has been brought to my attention. 

A British doctor who has a second home here but does not live here permanently registered on the padrón at the time of buying his property together with his wife, who does live here and has her residencia

He caught the ferry over and drove here at the end of January in his UK-plated car that is registered in his name. 

They decided to take a day trip to Gibraltar and, upon leaving, were pulled over by the Spanish authorities, who, after checking his passport, came back to him three hours later and said the car was going to be impounded at La Línea because he is on the padrón. 

He argued that he is not a resident and showed his outbound and return ferry tickets as proof of his time to be spent in Spain which is well within his permitted 90 days.

Regardless, the car was impounded and he was told to return the next day, Friday, at 2pm to retrieve the vehicle. 

Seeing as the only reason given to him was because he was on the padrón, the next morning he went to his local council and de-registered from the padrón.

He was worried that he might also be stopped on the 100-km drive back after collecting his vehicle.

Vehicles queue at La Línea de la Concepción at the border between Spain and Gibraltar. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP

After a stressful three-hour journey by public transport, the next day he checked in at 2pm hoping to collect his car but no, they said they hadn’t time to deal with him and for him to return on Monday. 

On Monday he repeated the journey only to be told that they hadn’t had time to process the fine of which, until then, he knew nothing. 

The fine was for €2,000 plus the cost of daily storage at the pound because, according to them, by being on the padrón he was considered a resident and therefore not able to own a non-Spanish plated vehicle.

Some councils give discounts (IBI, admission to attractions, domestic travel, over 65s socials etc) to those on the padrón and we know that in order to do certain things in Spain you need a padrón (getting married, registering a child in school, registering a Spanish-plated vehicle, applying for residencia etc)

Most councils understandably encourage us to go on the padrón and, given the benefits to us, without question, we have been happy to oblige.

However, it would seem that we then become quasi-residents and should comply with the legal obligations as a resident. 

So, back to the previous example of the unfortunate British non-resident doctor and this is where it becomes a rather grey area.

It is illegal for a resident here to possess, for example, a UK-plated vehicle for more than 30 days from when they become a resident before re-registering the vehicle onto Spanish plates.

However, a non-resident is able to purchase and register a Spanish-plated vehicle but only if on the padrón. 

Incidentally, a foreign-plated car owned by a non-EU non-resident can be kept in Spain provided that it is only used for up to six months in a calendar year and that it remains road-legal in its country of registration with a valid MOT (ITV in Spain)

But it must be ‘sealed’ (precintado) by customs during periods of absence from Spain.

Until the Brexit transition period ended in January 2021, when the owner of a UK-registered car could demonstrate via a ferry or tunnel ticket that the vehicle arrived in Spain during 2020, no duties or IVA would be levied.

This also applied if the owner gained residency within the last 12 months or was in the process of doing so. 

Anyone wishing to import a vehicle into Spain must be a permanent resident, own property in Spain or have a rental agreement for a minimum period of one year and hold a Spanish driving licence.

Conclusions and lingering questions

Since the padrón certificate is needed to attach to an application for a residencia, are we allowed to drive our UK-plated vehicle until such a time as we get our residencia (in some areas it’s taking anything up to 12 months)?

Or does ‘from when becoming a resident’ refer to the date we registered on the padrón?

Is Spain therefore encouraging us to break the law? 

And, if by just being on the padrón we are deemed to need to follow the obligations of a resident, why are we having to go down the route of applying for residencias and expensive visas etc? 

Why are some residency applications being refused if they are not accompanied by a current and sometimes even historic padrón if until the time of becoming a resident we are not supposed to even register on the padrón?

I am still trying to get clarification on this and I hope to be able to update you all soon.

But as a cautionary word of warning, check out what your obligations might be before registering on the padrón if you are not yet a full-time resident here.

Or if you are a second home owner registered on the padrón check your rights before bringing your UK-plated vehicle into Spain.

BREXIT

EXPLAINED: How sending goods between Spain and the UK works after Brexit

Many Britons in Spain have been questioning why they are being charged so much duty on goods they are bringing from the UK, sometimes even more than the value of the actual goods. MBE and Head of Brexpats in Spain Anne Hernández explains the rules, the exceptions, the key details and the upcoming changes.

Published: 1 March 2022 12:03 CET
EXPLAINED: How sending goods between Spain and the UK works after Brexit

Although it seems like a can of worms with some unjustified charges being made, as non-EU citizens now we have to accept something. 

Together with the changing of the rules last July, if we want to bring goods to Spain from anywhere other than within the EU, we must expect to pay customs duties and VAT.

However, the new regulations do not seem to differentiate much between the movement of commercial goods compared to personal non-commercial goods, so they can be subject to charges if brought from the UK to the EU and vice versa.

What you should do

It is important to declare at the point of purchase if the new item is being brought over to Spain and not for use in the UK. 

For example, a TV, being exported from the UK to Spain, will be VAT exempt. 

If this is not made clear, then 20 percent VAT will be charged on the TV in the UK and again, on arrival in Spain, there will be another 21 percent VAT charged on top of that.

If you carry goods across the border by plane or in your car they should be considered as personal baggage allowance but no definition is given as to how much or how many items can be carried. 

It rather creates an image of people arriving looking many kilos heavier because they are wearing as many of those personal items as they can! 

However, it is considered that most people will travel wearing a watch, jewellery and with a personal laptop so no duty should be charged on those items.

But if those items are sent by a third party, then import duty will be applicable.

Using a company to send goods

Transport companies, couriers, hauliers and the Correos postal service carrying your goods will first have to deposit the goods in a holding bay here in Spain.

Legally, 90 days are given for the tax declaration to be made.

Once made, the goods will be released and delivered but it is at the discretion of the company to impose their own time restrictions. 

Some are giving as little as seven days before the goods are returned to the UK so it is important to ask the company before contracting their services how many days they allow.

What are customs duties?

Different goods have different customs duties. By customs duties, I do not mean tax. 

Customs duties refer to goods in their place of manufacture (country of origin) and not just the place from where they have been bought or sent. 

You might want to bring over a computer or electrical appliances from the UK that are not usually manufactured in the UK so you will be charged 21 percent VAT in the UK (food is 10 percent VAT) on top of the customs duties. 

Mandatory cost of transport and insurance is also added so an item costing as little as €10 will not just add the €2.10. It could end up adding €5 or more so the item might easily cost €15 upwards.

Goods are classified according to SPS Controls which are the measures set by the EU to protect animal, plant or public health on goods coming from non-EU countries.

1) Sanitary control = foods

2) Veterinary control = animals and animal foods

3) Pharma control = health items including body creams and even suntan lotion

4) Phytosanitary control = plants and vegetables

Aerial view of the cargo terminal at Barcelona’s port. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Bringing belongings when moving from UK to Spain

Those who are moving their company to Spain (considered a professional activity) or those who are moving their primary residence to Spain (not second home owners) can apply for exemption. 

Most consulates of other countries will issue a certificate to prove this.

However, the British Consulate does not, so if moving here you will need to prove by other means that you have lived in the UK for more than 12 months via communications with HMRC, local council, NHS, schools, banks etc. 

You will also need a padrón registered at your local municipality here, a NIE and a TIE

Upon payment of a deposit there is a six months grace period given if the TIE is not yet issued and within the six months, upon presentation of the TIE, the deposit will be refunded.

Importing a car

If importing a UK-plated vehicle you are allowed six months before registering it on Spanish plates or returning it to the UK.

Fines may be applied unless a justifiable reason for non-registration can be given. 

The re-registering of the vehicle can be costly because the amount charged is based on its value in Spain (second-hand cars are much cheaper in the UK), not what you actually paid for the vehicle. 

Customs duty will be charged at 10 percent of the vehicle’s value plus 21 percent of the value in tax.

This will apply even though VAT will have been paid in the UK, so it might be more economical to sell the vehicle in the UK and then to buy a vehicle here.

The passport for goods

Occasional workers (ie. photographers, performers, sports people, those involved in exhibitions) bringing professional tools, equipment, commercial samples etc are not considered for personal use so customs duty will be due.

To avoid this, they must apply in advance for the ATA carnet, often referred to as the ‘passport for goods’. 

It’s an international customs and temporary export-import document valid for 12 months from date of issue and, provided the same goods are re-exported to the same country within 12 months.

No customs duties or import taxes are applied but once a carnet is issued, the date cannot be extended so a new one must be applied for.

The upcoming changes

Customs checks which are currently unpredictable will be enforced from July 1st 2022 and goods, upon entry, will be subject to control and VAT. 

Goods valued at less than €150 should be customs duty exempt but not tax exempt.

Until July 1st 2021, if goods were valued at less than €22 no VAT was payable and if less than €150 no customs duties were levied although VAT was still payable but now, with the huge increase in e-commerce and 25 – 30 percent of purchases being made online it is important to know that VAT and customs duties might be charged on whatever you buy.

A simple recommendation is not to buy outside of the EU unless you are prepared to pay the costs.

