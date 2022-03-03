For members
BREXIT
Why the padrón could cause problems for UK second-home owners in Spain post-Brexit
The case of a Briton in Spain who had his UK-plated car impounded and was fined €2,000 for being on the padrón causes doubts over whether non-residents and second-home owners should be encouraged to register at their town hall. Brexpats in Spain head Anne Hernández explores another unforeseen Brexit problem.
Published: 3 March 2022 11:00 CET
Police officers patrol the border between Spain and Gibraltar at La Línea de la Concepción. The Biriths man in question had his car impounded at the border between both territories by Spanish police. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP
BREXIT
EXPLAINED: How sending goods between Spain and the UK works after Brexit
Many Britons in Spain have been questioning why they are being charged so much duty on goods they are bringing from the UK, sometimes even more than the value of the actual goods. MBE and Head of Brexpats in Spain Anne Hernández explains the rules, the exceptions, the key details and the upcoming changes.
Published: 1 March 2022 12:03 CET
