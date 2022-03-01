Read news from:
Austria
BREXIT

EXPLAINED: How sending goods between Spain and the UK works after Brexit

Many Britons in Spain have been questioning why they are being charged so much duty on goods they are bringing from the UK, sometimes even more than the value of the actual goods. MBE and Head of Brexpats in Spain Anne Hernández explains the rules, the exceptions, the key details and the upcoming changes.

Published: 1 March 2022 12:03 CET
spain uk brexit sending post
Spanish postal service's employees load a truck with mail and parcels into a truck at Ronda's sorting office. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP

Although it seems like a can of worms with some unjustified charges being made, as non-EU citizens now we have to accept something. 

Together with the changing of the rules last July, if we want to bring goods to Spain from anywhere other than within the EU, we must expect to pay customs duties and VAT.

However, the new regulations do not seem to differentiate much between the movement of commercial goods compared to personal non-commercial goods, so they can be subject to charges if brought from the UK to the EU and vice versa.

What you should do

It is important to declare at the point of purchase if the new item is being brought over to Spain and not for use in the UK. 

For example, a TV, being exported from the UK to Spain, will be VAT exempt. 

If this is not made clear, then 20 percent VAT will be charged on the TV in the UK and again, on arrival in Spain, there will be another 21 percent VAT charged on top of that.

If you carry goods across the border by plane or in your car they should be considered as personal baggage allowance but no definition is given as to how much or how many items can be carried. 

It rather creates an image of people arriving looking many kilos heavier because they are wearing as many of those personal items as they can! 

However, it is considered that most people will travel wearing a watch, jewellery and with a personal laptop so no duty should be charged on those items.

But if those items are sent by a third party, then import duty will be applicable.

Using a company to send goods

Transport companies, couriers, hauliers and the Correos postal service carrying your goods will first have to deposit the goods in a holding bay here in Spain.

Legally, 90 days are given for the tax declaration to be made.

Once made, the goods will be released and delivered but it is at the discretion of the company to impose their own time restrictions. 

Some are giving as little as seven days before the goods are returned to the UK so it is important to ask the company before contracting their services how many days they allow.

What are customs duties?

Different goods have different customs duties. By customs duties, I do not mean tax. 

Customs duties refer to goods in their place of manufacture (country of origin) and not just the place from where they have been bought or sent. 

You might want to bring over a computer or electrical appliances from the UK that are not usually manufactured in the UK so you will be charged 21 percent VAT in the UK (food is 10 percent VAT) on top of the customs duties. 

Mandatory cost of transport and insurance is also added so an item costing as little as €10 will not just add the €2.10. It could end up adding €5 or more so the item might easily cost €15 upwards.

Goods are classified according to SPS Controls which are the measures set by the EU to protect animal, plant or public health on goods coming from non-EU countries.

1) Sanitary control = foods

2) Veterinary control = animals and animal foods

3) Pharma control = health items including body creams and even suntan lotion

4) Phytosanitary control = plants and vegetables

Aerial view of the cargo terminal at Barcelona’s port. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Bringing belongings when moving from UK to Spain

Those who are moving their company to Spain (considered a professional activity) or those who are moving their primary residence to Spain (not second home owners) can apply for exemption. 

Most consulates of other countries will issue a certificate to prove this.

However, the British Consulate does not, so if moving here you will need to prove by other means that you have lived in the UK for more than 12 months via communications with HMRC, local council, NHS, schools, banks etc. 

You will also need a padrón registered at your local municipality here, a NIE and a TIE

Upon payment of a deposit there is a six months grace period given if the TIE is not yet issued and within the six months, upon presentation of the TIE, the deposit will be refunded.

Importing a car

If importing a UK-plated vehicle you are allowed six months before registering it on Spanish plates or returning it to the UK.

Fines may be applied unless a justifiable reason for non-registration can be given. 

The re-registering of the vehicle can be costly because the amount charged is based on its value in Spain (second-hand cars are much cheaper in the UK), not what you actually paid for the vehicle. 

Customs duty will be charged at 10 percent of the vehicle’s value plus 21 percent of the value in tax.

This will apply even though VAT will have been paid in the UK, so it might be more economical to sell the vehicle in the UK and then to buy a vehicle here.

The passport for goods

Occasional workers (ie. photographers, performers, sports people, those involved in exhibitions) bringing professional tools, equipment, commercial samples etc are not considered for personal use so customs duty will be due.

To avoid this, they must apply in advance for the ATA carnet, often referred to as the ‘passport for goods’. 

It’s an international customs and temporary export-import document valid for 12 months from date of issue and, provided the same goods are re-exported to the same country within 12 months.

No customs duties or import taxes are applied but once a carnet is issued, the date cannot be extended so a new one must be applied for.

The upcoming changes

Customs checks which are currently unpredictable will be enforced from July 1st 2022 and goods, upon entry, will be subject to control and VAT. 

Goods valued at less than €150 should be customs duty exempt but not tax exempt.

Until July 1st 2021, if goods were valued at less than €22 no VAT was payable and if less than €150 no customs duties were levied although VAT was still payable but now, with the huge increase in e-commerce and 25 – 30 percent of purchases being made online it is important to know that VAT and customs duties might be charged on whatever you buy.

A simple recommendation is not to buy outside of the EU unless you are prepared to pay the costs.

BREXIT

INTERVIEW: Brexit has turned Brits in Europe into a cohesive force but problems lie ahead

As citizens' rights coalition group British in Europe winds down, its co-chair Jane Golding tells The Local of the problems that still lie ahead for UK nationals and whether any good at all came out of Brexit for Brits living in the EU.

Published: 24 February 2022 15:31 CET
Updated: 25 February 2022 08:48 CET
In the winter of 2017, as most Britons living in Europe were still reeling from the shock result of the 2016 Brexit referendum, a small number of individuals and groups came together united by a single aim.

Those ordinary people, who formed the coalition of citizens’ rights groups that became British in Europe, had one objective in mind; to ensure the impact and trauma of the UK’s divorce from the EU did not ruin the lives of an estimated 1.2 million Brits living across the EU.

They were based in all corners of the EU from Berlin to Brussels, central Italy, rural France and the Spanish coast and were “driven by a rage” to protect the rights given to them as EU citizens. 

After the referendum – which many Britons in the EU were barred from voting in – those rights to live, work and build a family in an EU country were under real threat. 

But after five years of relentless campaigning, most of those rights have been protected and whilst things are not quite as straightforward as before most of the hundreds of thousands of British citizens living in the EU have been able to continue their lives pretty much as before.

(Jane Golding speaks to fellow campaigners at a march calling for a People’s Vote. Photo: British in Europe.)
 
‘We’d like to think we made a difference’

That’s thanks in no small way to the endless hours of work, research, lobbying and online meetings carried out by the volunteers at British in Europe and the network of British citizens’ rights groups across Europe they represented.

“We like to think that what we’ve done has made a real difference to the lives of all of these people who had their EU citizenship rights removed,” Golding tells The Local as she reflects on the group’s achievements but also what lies ahead.

“We didn’t take this wholesale removal of our rights sitting down and we did fight to make our voices heard, to get the message out there that what was being done as a result of Brexit was not OK.

“In the end the majority of the rights of UK citizens living in the EU host countries were safeguarded in their host country.”

The right to remain, work and continue to access healthcare or benefits was ensured, whilst British in Europe successfully persuaded the UK government to extend the grace period for when Britons can move back with their EU family as well as lobbying the government to release €3 million in funding to help Britons secure their post Brexit status in Europe.

There were rights that were lost however, such as the right for Britons to be able to continue to move around the EU rather than being landlocked in the country they were in at the time of Brexit or EU-wide recognition of professional qualifications.

The problems that lie ahead for Britons

But what will worry Britons in Europe is that Golding, who described their work as “painstaking legal-based advocacy”, and the rest of the British in Europe team are winding up at the end of February.

There was a will to continue but a lack of funding – an estimated €200,000 a year would have been needed – meant the volunteers were simply unable to commit long term.

Luckily many online support groups for UK citizens will still active, including groups like British in Germany and Remain in France Together, but the concern now for Britons is who will stick up for their rights at the highest level in UK and Europe? Who will give evidence to select committees in Westminster? Who will push their case at the European parliament? Who will work closely with the European Commission and governments around EU nations to ensure that Brexit does not ruin lives in the future? 

“It’s a worry,” says Golding. “Our concern is that unlike for EU citizens in the UK there is no independent monitoring authority for citizens’ rights. There are some very good people working on citizens’ rights issues in the European Commission but there are not huge resources for these tasks and there’ll no longer be a coordinating EU-wide group like ours to point to issues and systemic problems.”

One of Golding’s last tasks as co-chair of British in Europe was to give evidence to the joint EU/UK Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights, which was set up to keep a check on whether the citizens’ rights aspect of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement was being properly enforced.

‘Those without cards face serious problems’

Last month the Committee released figures that revealed that some some 497,100 Britons in the EU out of an estimated 1.093 million have acquired a post-Brexit residence status – although this doesn’t tell the full story because Britons living in many EU countries have not been obliged to apply for a post Brexit residence permit.

EU countries could choose whether to grant post-Brexit residence status under a constitutive system (applicants had to apply directly to government agencies to be awarded residence status), or a declaratory system (applicants’ rights were not dependent on a government decision).

Golding says it’s clearly a worry that tens of thousands of British citizens had not acquired cards even if it wasn’t obligatory to do so.

“Just how many people out there who still haven’t been reached? In declaratory countries there are still large numbers of people who haven’t registered for their status. That’s a real concern,” she says.

“Then there’s the issue of the delays in receiving cards and the problems that causes, such as accessing services and travel issues. That will be a problem until all the cards are issued and we are nowhere near that in some countries yet.”

“The problem is for most institutions you need to have a card to engage with them on a daily basis and if you haven’t yet got a card then you are a bit stuck – it’s a serious problem.

“When you are accessing employment, health services, social security, we’ve had cases in Germany where people are applying for mortgages, you don’t have to have the card but in some cases it makes your life really difficult if you don’t.”

Other issues include why some residents have been given temporary residence – for five years – when they should have been given permanent residence.

How can you prove you are absent?

A temporary residency status means they are constrained by tighter rules over how long they can leave the country without running the risk of losing residency. 

Those with permanent residency can leave for up to five years without losing residency and those with temporary residence can leave for 6 months (12 months in certain exceptional cases) but the rules are not clear for example over how to prove when the people officially left a country.

Golding says people thinking of leaving their host country need to get advice. She warns that cases will emerge over the next few years – until those with temporary residence have gained permanent residency – to come of people losing residency and those cases may well end up in European courts.

In other words it appears obvious British citizens will still need the kind of support British in Europe has offered, but they won’t be able to call upon it.

The hope is that thanks to British in Europe and the many other citizens’ rights groups that continue to exist in social media groups around Europe, British citizens are better armed and informed to tackle what problems lie ahead.

‘You can now talk of a British diaspora in the EU’

And perhaps a more mobilised and united community of British citizens is the only good thing to have emerged out of Brexit for those most affected by it.

“I think what’s come out of this is a much more cohesive force, we’ve created a political force. UK citizens in the EU have got a voice in the political process we didn’t have before. You can now talk of a British diaspora in the EU which you couldn’t before,” she said.

And after five years of blood sweat and tears has she herself got over Brexit?

“It’s been an extremely positive experience standing together to defend our rights in the face of something that was, at the time, really very depressing.

“At the time of the referendum we all went through a period of mourning and it’s also caused so many practical problems.”

Like many, Golding took German citizenship to ensure she maintained freedom of movement which she needed for work and requalified as a German lawyer.

“Once you have done these things it at least makes you feel you have secured your livelihood going forward and the position where you live and in that way you can reach some kind of peace,” she said.

