EXPLAINED: How sending goods between Spain and the UK works after Brexit
Many Britons in Spain have been questioning why they are being charged so much duty on goods they are bringing from the UK, sometimes even more than the value of the actual goods. MBE and Head of Brexpats in Spain Anne Hernández explains the rules, the exceptions, the key details and the upcoming changes.
Published: 1 March 2022 12:03 CET
Spanish postal service's employees load a truck with mail and parcels into a truck at Ronda's sorting office. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP
INTERVIEW: Brexit has turned Brits in Europe into a cohesive force but problems lie ahead
As citizens' rights coalition group British in Europe winds down, its co-chair Jane Golding tells The Local of the problems that still lie ahead for UK nationals and whether any good at all came out of Brexit for Brits living in the EU.
Published: 24 February 2022 15:31 CET
Updated: 25 February 2022 08:48 CET
