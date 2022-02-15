Read news from:
Austria
FACE MASKS

Will face masks soon not be required in Spain’s classrooms?

School classrooms could soon become the first indoor public spaces in Spain where face masks are not required, with the country’s paediatricians proposing that they serve as “a mirror for the rest of society” of what a gradual de-escalation of mask wearing indoors would mean.

Published: 15 February 2022 17:09 CET
masks indoors spain
Students wearing face masks attend class at the Lopez de Mendoza Institute in Burgos after the reopening of schools in the community of Castilla y León. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

Less than a week since face masks stopped being mandatory outdoors in Spain, the prospect of this applying to some interior settings has already been proposed. 

The suggestion isn’t one made by the Spanish government, but rather an official organisation which has collected evidence “to demonstrate the usefulness of a change in strategy”, serving also as “a mirror for the rest of society”.

The Spanish Association of Paediatricians (AEP) is in favour of the progressive withdrawal of masks from Spain’s classrooms, as their research has proven that “children’s ability to infect others follows an age-dependent pattern, which increases progressively with age”.

Other Spanish health experts are also beginning to speak of “normalising transmission” as such a high percentage of the population has now been vaccinated or infected, or in many cases both. 

That involves accepting that transmission will continue and instead focus efforts on preventing cases that may be more serious, generally among those who are older and those who have pre-existing health conditions. 

Since the use of masks in schools is only mandatory for children over 6 years of age, AEP have been able to compare the risk of infection between those who use a mask (primary and secondary education) and those who do not (preschool education), concluding that “there are no significant differences” in transmission between them. 

As a result, they propose a progressive de-escalation of mask wearing in classrooms across the country as follows:

  • First and second year of primary school: from Monday, February 28th 2022
  • Third and fourth year of primary school: from Monday, March 14th 2022
  • Fifth and sixth year of primary school: from Monday, March 28th 2022
  • All of secondary school (ESO) : from Monday, April 25th 2022
  • All of high school/sixth form (Bachiller) : from Monday, May 9th 2022

Both the associations of speech therapists and paediatricians have also spoken up against “the possible negative impact of the use of the mask on learning, relationships and the socialisation of children”.

Throughout the pandemic, Spain has maintained a strict attitude to indoor mask-wearing, making it mandatory since May 2020.

Spanish authorities have however spoken of leading a global push towards treating the coronavirus as an endemic disease similar to the flu, changing the means of surveillance and the importance it is given.

People do continue to die from Covid-19 in Spain and the sixth wave has in fact now claimed more lives (9,126) in the country than the fifth and fourth coronavirus wave. 

But according to leading epidemiologist Quique Bassat, “it a good time to consider this de-escalation” of mask wearing in classrooms as a trial because “on the one hand, we have two consecutive weeks of declining infection rates, and on the other a progressive increase in vaccination in children under 12, which although it is not advancing at the rate that I would like to see, it is clearly increasing”.

Together with increased vaccination rates, good ventilation of classrooms would also be used as another tool to replace mask wearing in classrooms.

But could all this apply to adults, seeing as children have a far lower risk of suffering serious health conditions if they contract Covid-19?

The evolution of the pandemic will determine much of this, but slowly but surely, it seems likely that masks indoors will go from being mandatory to recommended at some point in some indoor settings over the course of 2022. 

COVID-19 RULES

What are the penalties in Spain for having a fake Covid-19 certificate?

As the EU Digital Covid Certificate and other forms of proof of Covid-19 status are likely to be in use in Spain for all of 2022, we take a look at the fines and prison sentences that Spanish authorities can hand out to those with forged documents.

Published: 14 February 2022 12:27 CET
What are the penalties in Spain for having a fake Covid-19 certificate?

The Covid-19 pass or certificate has been divisive since it was introduced in 2021, with some seeing it as the most straightforward tool to find out one’s vaccination, testing or recovery status, and others considering it discriminatory and ineffective. 

Whatever your opinion of it, an official Covid-19 certificate – which usually includes a QR Code – will continue being required for travel to and from Spain in 2022. In fact, the European Commission has recently proposed that EU Covid Digital Certificates should be in use until at least June 30th 2023. 

The requirement of a Covid pass for domestic affairs in Spain such as going into a restaurant or a museum is decided by local governments, and although more and more regions are getting rid of its usage, it may not be completely scrapped for domestic matters altogether. 

So what happens if you are caught in possession of a fake Covid-19 certificate in Spain?

According to Article 392 of Spain’s Penal Code, forging official documents can result in prison sentences of between six months and three years. In some cases, sentences under two years don’t result in actual jail time, but not always.  

Crucially, Spanish law will treat the person who forged the document equally to the person who commissioned it or used it, resulting in the same punishment. 

Being caught in possession of a forged Covid-19 pass can also carry fines that vary depending on the person’s available savings and the length of the penalty, making it hard to give exact amounts. 

It can start from €6 a day, which is multiplied by the number of days of the financial sentence, which is usually from six to twelve months. Therefore the minimum fine could be around €1,095.

Forging the result of Covid-19 on a medical certificate carries different penalties as it does not constitute the forgery of an official state document but rather a privately issued one, and is therefore regulated under Article 399 of Spain’s Criminal Code. 

A potential prison sentence wouldn’t be possible in this case but a substantial fine similar to that for falsifying Covid-19 certificates could apply.

In both cases, regional high courts and governments may apply their own regional legislation, which can be more or less punitive, especially in financial terms. 

Spanish police have recently been carrying out arrests of criminal gangs that were selling fake Covid passports online for as much as €200 or €300. 

There are no recently reported cases of foreign tourists being arrested or fined in Spain for arriving with a fake Covid-19 certificate or test, but failing to meet Spain’s entry requirements can result in a minimum fine of €3,000.

