Spain to force banks to offer free 24-hour customer service with trained staff

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
bankinglife in spain

Share this article
Spain to force banks to offer free 24-hour customer service with trained staff
File photo: PIERRE VERDY / AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

Spanish banks and utility companies will have to offer a 24-hour free customer service phone line 365 days of the year with staff trained to help the elderly and disabled rather than an automated messaging service, a new draft law proposes.  

No more talking to a machine when trying to contact your bank in Spain and no more having to wait for regular 9am to 6pm working hours to phone up. 

A new draft law could ban Spanish banks and utilities companies from charging customers who phone up, as well as forcing them to employ trained staff rather than use answering machines.

That’s the proposal of Spain’s Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calviño and the country’s Minister of Consumer Affairs Alberto Garzón, who have joined forces to put customer service at the forefront of improvements to essential services in Spain. 

It’s been more than 20 years since this law was last updated and the closure of hundreds of bank branches across the country in the past years has put the spotlight on how Spanish banking is becoming more impersonal and inflexible. 

The new draft also proposes that customer service should be free, personal and always available for electricity and water companies, postal services, internet and streaming platforms and financial and investment entities. 

It’s of particular concern for the Spanish government to improve such services for people in rural areas, the elderly and those with certain disabilities as they are the ones who are most at risk of exclusion and discrimination. 

If approved by the Spanish Cabinet and then written into law by the Spanish Parliament in early 2022, the draft law would mean companies have to offer staff specific training to help people who fall within these vulnerable categories.

Some banks and utility companies do have 24-hour call centres but not all of them, making service delivery mediocre in many cases in Spain.

READ ALSO:

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in December 2021?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in December 2021?

IN IMAGES: Spain’s ‘scrap cathedral’ lives on after creator’s death

IN IMAGES: Spain’s ‘scrap cathedral’ lives on after creator’s death

Spain’s inflation soars to 29-year high

Spain’s inflation soars to 29-year high

What to do if you’re in an abusive relationship in Spain
PAYWALL FREE

What to do if you’re in an abusive relationship in Spain

Spain’s parliament approves biggest budget in country’s history

Thousands across Spain protest against violence against women

Spain to give €3 billion in digital bonuses to one million SMEs and self-employed

Spain to force Netflix to offer content in Catalan, Basque and Galician