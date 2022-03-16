Read news from:
Who needs to file an income tax return in Spain in 2021-2022?

It will soon be time to fill out Spain’s annual tax return - 'la declaración de la renta'. Here’s what you need to know about it, who needs to complete it and the key dates to watch out for.

Published: 25 March 2021 16:24 CET
Updated: 16 March 2022 07:42 CET
Photo: Cesar Manso/AFP

The general rule is that anyone who lives in or stays in Spain for more than 182 days a year is considered to be a tax resident and must fill out the annual income tax form. The Spanish tax year is the same as the calendar year.

In more complex situations, where you split your time between several countries, or if you have property and/or business interests in other countries, there are international tax treaties, which state where you should be considered a resident and where you need to declare your income for tax purposes.

Anyone resident in Spain who earned €22,000 and over in 2021 must present an income tax return. 

All tax payers whose annual income is less than €22,000 will be exempt from filing a tax return, but only if your income only comes from a single source.

If you get your income from more than one client or job however, such as teachers working for different language schools, businesses or autónomos (self-employed), then you will still need to complete it, even if you have earned under €22,000.

There is also an exemption from filing if you only had a very small amount of income from capital gains and savings, of less than €1,600, but this must have already been taxed at source.

This exemption is meant to apply to income that has already been taxed. So, if someone has an untaxed foreign employment (e.g. occupational pension) income of less than €22,000, tax experts still advise that you file a Spanish tax return.

What are the key filing dates you need to know?

Generally, you will need to submit your tax return by June 30th, however, there are several other key dates that you should know, depending on if you want to present your declaration on the phone or in person. 

April 6th: The start of the 2021-2022 income campaign, when online presentations open.

May 5th: From this date, you can submit your tax return by phone.

June 1st: From this date until June 30th, you can present your income tax return in person at the various Agencia Tributaria offices around the country

June 27th: The deadline by which you must submit your tax return by if you want to pay by direct debit.

June 30th: The end of the 2021-2022 income campaign.

Can non-residents or new arrivals get married in Spain?

Destination weddings are all the rage, but what if you have your heart set on getting married in Spain – is this possible as a non-resident? And what if you do live here but have only been here a short time or want to marry another foreigner – is this possible? Read on to find out.

Published: 16 March 2022 08:35 CET
Can non-residents or new arrivals get married in Spain?

Non-residents

Let’s look at the situation for non-residents. What if you and your partner live in the UK for example, but want to get married in Spain? Unfortunately, the answer is no, you can’t legally get married in Spain if you don’t live here.

Unlike, places such as Italy, Denmark and the US, a legal destination wedding is not possible in Spain for non-residents. Read on until the end for an alternative idea that will enable you to have your wedding here. 

Resident new arrivals

So, what if you and your partner are both foreigners who have recently moved to Spain – can you legally get married then?

The answer largely depends on how long you and your partner have lived in Spain. Spanish law states that at least one of the partners getting married must have residency in Spain for at least two years before the marriage.

One of the documents you must present ahead of time, along with a whole stack of other papers, is your residence card such as a TIE or green certificate or sometimes your empadronamiento certificate, which shows that you’ve been living in Spain for at least two years.

This means that if you and your partner are newly arrived, you will have to wait two years, before being able to legally marry on Spanish soil.

Can foreigners get married in Spain? Photo: adamkontor / Pixabay

Foreign residents in Spain

If you and your partner are both foreigners and at least one of you has been living in Spain for two years or more, then there’s no problem in legally marrying here.

While it’s possible, like many things in Spain, there’s a huge amount of bureaucracy and paperwork involved and it may take several months. 

The process differs slightly depending on which region you want to marry in, but you will usually be required to present the following documents:

  • Full original birth certificates
  • Passports and ID cards
  • Certificate of no impediment – meaning you’re free to marry. You will have to apply for this from your embassy or consulate.
  • Residency cards stating you have lived in Spain for at least two years.
  • Any divorce or annulment certificates if you’ve been married before.
  • Details and ID cards/passports of your witnesses

All these documents will have to be translated into Spanish by an official translator, as well as apostilled, so that they’re recognised here.

You may also need to undergo a personal interview process in order to be granted permission to marry.

If you want a religious marriage, you may also be required to produce further documentation.

Foreigner marrying a Spaniard

If you are a foreigner in Spain and want to get married to your Spanish partner, you can do so without the requirement of having lived in Spain for two years.

The process can still take several months to organise, however and you will still need the same documents as above and may be required to undergo an interview process.

If you are from a non-EU country but your partner is an EU citizen, a civil marriage will allow you to obtain residency in Spain without the need of having a job (as long as your partner can prove sufficient means of income for both of you). 

If your spouse is Spanish, you will also be able to apply for Spanish citizenship after one year of marriage.

What if we just want to have our wedding in Spain?

If you still want to get married in Spain and don’t meet the above requirements, it’s totally possible to do the legal part of the ceremony in a different country and then have your wedding celebration here. 

This doesn’t require any paperwork at all because technically you’re already married, so it’s the same as having a big party to celebrate your nuptials. It means that you can get married in that Spanish villa you’ve always dreamed of without all the hassle.

It also means that you can ask someone close to you such as a friend or family member to conduct the ceremony, as they won’t have to do any paperwork either. 

