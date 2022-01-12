FOR MEMBERS

La Renta: The important income tax deadlines in Spain in 2022

Deadlines for presenting the declaracion de la renta in Spain
Make sure you didn't miss any tax deadline in Spain with this handy calendar. Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash
Spain's annual income tax return is called 'la declaración de la renta'. This year, you must file your taxes for 2021. Here are the key dates and deadlines you should add to your calendar.

Personal income tax is known as IRPF in Spain (Impuesto sobre la Renta de las Personas Físicas) and is commonly shortened to la renta.

The annual income tax return is called la declaración de la renta and is a progressive tax – in other words, the more you earn, the more you pay.

You need to present a tax return in Spain if:

  • You are employed and have an annual income over €22,000
  • You are self-employed or have your own business
  • Your income from yearly dividends, interest and capital gains exceeds €1,600
  • You receive rental income over €1,000 per year
  • It is the first year that you are filing a tax return in Spain

The Spanish tax year runs from January 1st to December 31st, meaning that during the tax campaign this year, you will present your taxes from January 1st to December 31st 2021.

April 6th – This is the date when the income tax campaign begins. From this date, you can present your taxes for 2021 online. According to the Spain’s tax agency the Agencia Tributaria, nine out of every 10 declarations are done online.

You can present them via Agencia Tributaria website by following this link HERE

You will need to have a Digital Certificate or to register with the [email protected] PIN security system to allow you to access your personal data securely online. Get one either via the Agencia Tributaria page here or by booking a cita previa (appointment) at one of the many regional Tax Agency offices.

May 5th – From May 5th, you can also present your taxes via the phone if don’t want to do it online. You will be given the option of speaking to an adviser at the Tax Office who will talk you through the process.

You can do this by calling 901 200 345 or 91 535 68 13. 

June 1st – From June 1st until June 30th, you can present your personal income tax in person at the various Agencia Tributaria offices around the country. Remember that you will need to book a cita previa (appointment) in advance.

You can book your appointment online at the Agencia Tributaria website, by choosing which office you want to book it through or by calling 901 22 33 44 or 91 553 00 71.

June 27th – The deadline by which you must submit your tax return if you want to pay via direct debit or if you are owed any money back and what to be paid directly into your bank account.

June 30th – The end of the tax campaign for earnings in 2021. However you decide to present your taxes, you need to make sure you do it by this date.

