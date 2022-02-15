For members
PROPERTY
Inheritance tax in Spain: Should you pass your property on to your children or sell it to them?
For older residents in Spain who don’t want the burden of owning a property anymore, deciding what to do with it can be a difficult decision to make. Here, we look at your options.
Published: 7 March 2021 12:06 CET
Updated: 15 February 2022 08:09 CET
Image: Huskyherz/Pixabay
PROPERTY
Property in Spain: What you need to know before making a down payment
If you’re looking to buy property in Spain, you might have heard of or come across the concept of a ‘contrato de arras’ - but what is it, what rights does it give you, and what should you know before signing one?
Published: 4 February 2022 12:13 CET
The total price of both the deposit and full sale price should be accurately and clearly identified on the deposit contract. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP
