'Thank you, you're a hero': Costa Blanca man saved from burning building by mystery street seller

<p>The man, who is thought to be a street seller, spared no thought for his own safety when he climbed up and leapt over a first floor balcony to rescue the man inside.</p><p>The heroic act took place last Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in the house on Calle Port de Denia in the centre of the popular coastal town in Alicante.</p><p>A neighbour raised the alarm after smelling burning and on looking out of their front door saw billows of smoke emerge from the house next door.</p><p>Roberta Etter told The Local: "I could hear my neighbour Alex shouting for help and then whoosh, the fire seemed to catch and smoke billowed out of his window."</p><p>She explained that Alex, who is 39-years-old, lived alone with his dog and could hardly walk after falling ill a year ago.</p><p>"He hadn't been out of the flat in months, can only walk a few steps aided by a frame and used to lower a basket down from his balony so that we could send up groceries," said Etter. </p><p>"He had one of those electric heaters and I think it was just too close to the couch and sparked a fire." </p><p>She said that she and another neighbour tried to reach Alex and broke down the door. "The dog ran out and I grabbed a fire extinguisher and tried to dampen the flames. I wasn't about to run into a burning building, I'm afraid. I'm no hero," admitted the American.</p><p>But then out of nowhere came a young man dressed in bright blue.</p><p>"This man came out of nowhere, he threw down a sack of goods he was carrying and then like spiderman he scaled the wall, and was up there and into the burning room," said Etter.</p><p>"He just threw Alex over his shoulder and came back down a rickety ladder. Alex wouldn't have lasted another two minutes. The guy saved his life, there is no question about that." she said.</p><p> </p><p>Alex was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transferred to the local hospital and then on to a specialist burns unit at La Fe Hospital in Valencia.</p><p>He has since been discharged and reunited with his dog and is now staying with a friend in nearby Benissa.</p><p>But he would love to say a personal thank you to his rescuer.</p><p>"Alex has posted a message on my facebook page to thank him but he would love to do it person."</p><p>People took to twitter to share the story. </p><div>"In an era in which xenophobic messages that criminalize immigration are legitimized, there are scenes that exemplify that human goodness does not understand races: A Senegalese immigrant saves the life of a disabled neighbor who had been caught in the fire at his home in Dénia," wrote Ibon Perez in a tweet alongside photos of the rescue. </div><p>Far right party Vox has used anti-immigrant rhetoric, often using falsified and maniplualted data, as a key part of the campaign, which saw them win 54 seats in Spain's parliament in November elections. </p>