'I may be poor but I have a heart': Costa Blanca's street hawker tells of saving man from building

<p>The story of the heroic rescue made headlines in Spain and sparked a search to find the man who was thought to be a <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20170707/union-of-street-hawkers-launches-its-own-clothes-brand">mantero</a>, the term used for street vendors who sell goods such as jewellery, fake designer bags and football shirts, in public spaces on blankets (mantas in Spanish).</p><p>He rushed to the rescue of Alex, a 39-year-old who was almost bed-ridden after a long illness, scaled a wall to reach his balcony and hoisted him over his shoulder to bring him to safety.</p><p>Eyewitnesses said the man disappeared before anyone could catch his name or even say thank-you.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575906900_80081314-10156657213792093-2292762450090524672-n-1-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 413px;" /><i>Gorgui scaled up the wall 'like spiderman', hoisted Alex over his shoulders and brought him to safety. Photo: Roberta Etter</i></p><p>The Local tracked him down thanks to Roberta Etter, a neighbour who raised the alarm about the fire and photographed the rescue.</p><p>She was walking through the port of Denia when she thought she saw a familiar face and approached the man who confirmed he was indeed the man involved in the rescue.</p><p>Speaking on the phone on Monday afternoon the man told The Local that his name was Gorgui.</p><p>He revealed that he was an illegal immigrant who had arrived in Spain on a boat from the West coast of Africa two and a half years ago when he was just 17 years old.</p><p>"I came with nothing and I've been working top manta just to survive," said Gorgui, who rents a room with the girlfriend he met not long after he arrived in Spain.</p><p>The pair now have a seven-month old daughter.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575906799_img-2551-1-2-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 853px;" /><i>Gorgui with his girlfriend and their 7-month old daughter in Denia. Photo: Roberta Etter</i></p><p>"It's a very small room in Gandia and we come every day to sell in the port of Denia," he said. "It's true, life is hard."</p><p>He described how last Thursday he had been walking the streets when he heard a commotion and saw smoke billowing out of a first floor window.</p><p>"I was walking past and saw a man in a window with flames all around him. People on the ground said he couldn't walk and they couldn't reach him."</p><p>"I didn't think, I just climbed up to get him."</p><p>"It's true that I am poor, that I don't have money but I have a heart," he said in Spanish. "I have a heart that wants to help people and I knew I could save him."</p><p>"A hero? I just did what any good human would do."</p><p>"Once I brought him to the ground and saw people were looking after him, I washed my hands at a neighbour's house and then I left. It's a long journey back to Gandia and there aren't so many buses."</p><p>Gorgui said he had spoken to the man he rescued and is glad to hear that he is out of hospital.</p><p>"He was treated for burns but is he ok now," the 20-year-old said. "I spoke to him on the telephone and I hope we will meet again when he is back in Denia."</p>