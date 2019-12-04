Bomb squad called in after grenade thrown at migrant children's centre in Madrid

<p>"A practice grenade containing a reduced explosive charge" was found in the morning within the grounds of the reception centre, a police spokesman told AFP, saying it was inside a plastic bag. </p><p>"It looks like it might have been thrown in from outside," he said, indicating the centre was immediately evacuated and anti-explosive experts brought in to detonate the grenade in a controlled explosion.</p><p>Located in the sprawling northeastern Hortaleza neighbourhood, the centre is home to scores of youngsters, most of them immigrants, with locals expressing concerns about it being overcrowded.</p><p>Last month, the centre hit the headlines during a televised election debate watched by millions when Vox leader Santiago Abascal claimed its presence had allegedly caused an increase in crime in the neighbourhood, where he himself lives.</p><p>Anti-immigrant rhetoric, particularly targeting minors, has been a key part of Vox's approach, with the party accused of falsifying and manipulating data to try to establish a supposed cause-and-effect relationship between illegal immigration and urban delinquency.</p><p>Shortly afterwards, Spain's human rights czar Francisco Fernandez Marugan issued a stern rebuke to those using "xenophobic and racist messages" to link migrant youths with crime, warning such rhetoric could be used to "justify acts of violence against them".</p><p>"These children do not need to suffer any more violence; they have already been through enough in their lives," tweeted Ione Belarra of the radical leftwing Podemos.</p><p>"Hatred spreads and you cannot control it. We will guarantee rights and fight against racism."</p><p>Although November's election was won by the ruling Socialists, Vox scored huge gains, becoming Spain's third largest party. </p><p>The Socialists and Podemos have agreed in principle to form a coalition government, but they need backing from other factions to pass an investiture vote -- support which has yet to materialise.</p>