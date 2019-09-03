Six ways to use the Spanish verb 'pedir'

<p>Let's see some examples:</p><p> </p><p>A <i>pedir de boca</i> means that something... turns out just fine:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Al final el viaje nos salió a pedir de boca y eso que no conocíamos mucho el sitio.</i></li></ul><p> Even if we did not know much about the place, in the end the trip turned out just fine.</p><p> </p><p><i>Pedir a gritos</i> means cry out for...</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>El perro te está pidiendo a gritos que le saques a pasear.</i></li></ul><p> Your dog is crying for you to take him for a walk.</p><p> </p><p><i>Pedir disculpas </i>means to apologize:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Te pido disculpas si te ha molestado mi actitud.</i></li></ul><p> I apologize if my attitude bothered you.</p><p> </p><p><i>Pedir justicia</i> means that to seek for justice:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Ella salió en televisión pidiendo justicia por su familia.</i></li></ul><p> She appeared on TV seeking for justice for her family.</p><p> </p><p><i>Pedir la luna</i> means to ask for the impossible:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Solo te pido que limpies tu cuarto, no te estoy pidiendo la luna.</i></li></ul><p> I'm only asking you to clean your room, I'm not asking for much.</p><p> </p><p><i>Pedir un deseo </i>means to make a wish:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Cuando soples las velas de la tarta pide un deseso.</i></li></ul><p> When you blow out the candles on the cake, make a wish.</p><p> </p><p>Now you should be able to understand the lyrics of following song : <i>Yo no te pido la luna.</i></p><amp-youtube data-videoid='NHGde2dy3E8' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p> </p><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>peh-deer</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20190829/spanish-word-of-the-day-poner" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20190829/spanish-word-of-the-day-poner&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwic54mvkLTkAhW0A2MBHSZjASEQFjAAegQIAxAC&usg=AOvVaw1_IoVW8zxeyuokOmgAC-gU" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190829/spanish-word-of-the-day-poner" target="_blank">Eight ways to use the Spanish verb 'poner' </a></strong></p>