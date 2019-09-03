Six ways to use the Spanish verb 'pedir'

Let's see some examples:

A pedir de boca means that something... turns out just fine:

Al final el viaje nos salió a pedir de boca y eso que no conocíamos mucho el sitio.

Even if we did not know much about the place, in the end the trip turned out just fine.

Pedir a gritos means cry out for...

El perro te está pidiendo a gritos que le saques a pasear.

Your dog is crying for you to take him for a walk.

Pedir disculpas means to apologize:

Te pido disculpas si te ha molestado mi actitud.

I apologize if my attitude bothered you.

Pedir justicia means that to seek for justice:

Ella salió en televisión pidiendo justicia por su familia.

She appeared on TV seeking for justice for her family.

Pedir la luna means to ask for the impossible:

Solo te pido que limpies tu cuarto, no te estoy pidiendo la luna.

I'm only asking you to clean your room, I'm not asking for much.

Pedir un deseo means to make a wish:

Cuando soples las velas de la tarta pide un deseso.

When you blow out the candles on the cake, make a wish.

Now you should be able to understand the lyrics of following song : Yo no te pido la luna.

Pronunciation:

peh-deer

