Eight ways to use the Spanish verb 'poner'

Poner fecha means to set a date:

Tenemos que poner fecha para quedar y tomarnos algo.

We have to set a date to meet and have a drink.

Poner en evidencia means to show up :

Cada vez que gritas en público me pones en evidencia.

Every time you scream in public you show me up.

Poner el listón alto means to set the bar high:

Ha ganado todos los partidos y ha puesto el listón muy alto para el resto de equipos.

He has won all the matches and has set the bar very high for the rest of the teams.

Poner en remojo means to soak:

Pon las verduras en remojo durante media hora.

Soak the vegetables for half an hour.

Poner dificultades means to raise difficulties:

Me pones muchas dificultades y no me das ninguna solución.

You give me lots of problems but no solutions.

Poner como un trapo is a colloquial sentence thatmeans to put somebody down:

Tus amigas te critican y te ponen como un trapo a tus espaldas.

Your friends are criticizing you behind your back; they are putting you down.

Poner a caldo means to rip somebody to pieces:

En su libro pone a caldo a todos los políticos.

In his book he rips all politicians to pieces.

Poner al tanto means to inform:

Llevo fuera del trabajo dos semanas, me tienes que poner al tanto de las novedades.

I've been away from work two weeks you need to inform me about the news.

Pronunciation:

poh-nehr

