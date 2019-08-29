Eight ways to use the Spanish verb 'poner'

<p><i>Poner fecha</i> means to set a date:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Tenemos que poner fecha para quedar y tomarnos algo.</i></li></ul><p> We have to set a date to meet and have a drink.</p><p> </p><p><i>Poner en evidencia</i> means to show up :</p><ul><li><i>Cada vez que gritas en público me pones en evidencia.</i></li></ul><p> Every time you scream in public you show me up.</p><p> </p><p><i>Poner el listón alto</i> means to set the bar high:</p><ul><li><i>Ha ganado todos los partidos y ha puesto el listón muy alto para el resto de equipos.</i></li></ul><p> He has won all the matches and has set the bar very high for the rest of the teams.</p><p> </p><p><i>Poner en remojo</i> means to soak:</p><ul><li><i>Pon las verduras en remojo durante media hora.</i></li></ul><p> Soak the vegetables for half an hour.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="401" src="https://giphy.com/embed/ymBwAC6lhNmtW" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/elephant-baby-ymBwAC6lhNmtW">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p><i>Poner dificultades </i>means to raise difficulties:</p><ul><li><i>Me pones muchas dificultades y no me das ninguna solución.</i></li></ul><p> </p><p> You give me lots of problems but no solutions.</p><p> </p><p><i>Poner como un trapo</i> is a colloquial sentence thatmeans to put somebody down:</p><ul><li><i>Tus amigas te critican y te ponen como un trapo a tus espaldas.</i></li></ul><p> Your friends are criticizing you behind your back; they are putting you down.</p><p> </p><p><i>Poner a caldo</i> means to rip somebody to pieces:</p><ul><li><i>En su libro pone a caldo a todos los políticos.</i></li></ul><p> In his book he rips all politicians to pieces.</p><p> </p><p><i>Poner al tanto</i> means to inform:</p><ul><li><i>Llevo fuera del trabajo dos semanas, me tienes que poner al tanto de las novedades.</i></li></ul><p> I've been away from work two weeks you need to inform me about the news.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Pronunciation:</strong></p><p>poh-nehr</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190722/how-well-do-you-know-your-spanish-prefixes">How well do you know your Spanish prefixes?</a></strong></p>