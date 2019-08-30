UPDATED: These are the strikes at airports in Spain that could affect your end of summer travel plans

Here’s what you need to know.

El Prat airport, Barcelona

An ongoing strike by security staff at El Prat means you could see queues building up at the security gates during busy times, so there’s one really good reason to get to the airport well before your flight.

But a strike by Iberia ground staff called for August 30th and 31st has seen dozens of flights cancelled by both Vueling and Iberia.

UPDATE: Vueling announced that it has cancelled 54 flights on Friday August 30th and 38 flights on Saturday 31st August.

For a list of those cancelled, CLICK HERE

Iberia has cancelled just three flights from El Prat on Friday and another three on Saturday. You can find a full list of Iberia cancellations HERE

Flights by other airlines may also be affected.

Adolfo Suarez Barajas Airport, Madrid.

Ground staff in Madrid will also be striking on August 30th and 31st to call for more full time contracts, training and improvement to vehicle fleet.

Iberia have cancelled at total of 57 flights going through Madrid on Friday and 40 on Saturday. To check which flights are affected, CLICK HERE

Bilbao Airport

Iberia ground staff have also called a strike at Liou airport in Bilbao for September 8 and 9. The industrial action could affect all flights to the airport, not just Iberia services so check before you head to the airport.

Palma Airport, Mallorca

An indefinite strike by passport control staff began at terminal A of Palma airport on Saturday. The ministry of Fomento ruled that a minimum service of 67 percent must be guaranteed and although long queues could occur, no major delays have yet been reported. Just make sure to get to the airport early and allow plenty of time to pass passport control before your flight boards.

Ryanair flights

Ryanair’s cabin crew have called a strike on the 1st, 2nd, 6th, 8th, 13th, 15th, 20th, 22nd, 27th and 28th of September at the thirteen airports that the company currently works out of across Spain. The reason for the strike is to campaign against the closure of the Ryanair bases of Gran Canaria, Tenerife South, and Girona.

The budget airline announced that so far, it had cancelled six flights on September 1st and eight flights on September 2nd and said that all passengers should have already been notified by the airline. All other flights were expected to run normally, the airline said in a message on its Twitter account.

Update for passengers flying to/from Spanish airports: pic.twitter.com/ek3Jd7l2pz — Ryanair (@Ryanair) August 29, 2019

Ryanair pilots have also called strike action for five days in September. If mediation efforts fail, the strike will take place on September 19th, 20th, 22th, 27th and 29th, the union said on Wednesday.

Trains

Industrial action by Renfe workers continues on Friday August 30th and Sunday 1st September causing the cancellation of 198 trains altogether on Friday - 70 high-speed and long distance and 128 regional trains. On Sunday, 172 trains have been cancelled - 58 AVE and long distance and 114 regional services.

To check the full list of cancellations CLICK HERE.

READ MORE: