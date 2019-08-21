Spain's news in English

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain confirm 10 days of strikes in September

21 August 2019
Ryanair cabin crew in Spain confirm 10 days of strikes in September
Photo: AFP
21 August 2019
Unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Spain have confirmed plans to hold 10 days of strikes in September after the airline cannounced plans to close several bases in the country.

Representatives from the airline and union leaders from USO and Sitcpla failed to produce an agreement after talks lasting seven hours on Tuesday.

The budget airline confirmed its plans to close down its bases in Gran Canaria and Tenerife and is still considering whether to close operations at its base in Girona.

Unions estimate that the closures could lead to the loss of 350 cabin crew jobs and 150 pilots.

The SITCPLA and USO workers' unions said in a statement on Wednesday that they planned to formally lodge notice of strikes unless Ryanair makes concessions in the coming days.

The strikes are planned for September 1st and 2nd, as well as the 6th, 8th, 13th, 15th, 20th, 22nd, 27th and 28th and could affect hundreds of flights not only in Spain but also across Europe.

READ ALSO: Your rights as a passenger if your Ryanair flight is cancelled 

 
