Now Ryanair pilots in Spain call five days of strikes for September

The Local/AFP
28 August 2019
14:00 CEST+02:00
Photos: AFP
28 August 2019
Ryanair pilots in Spain said Wednesday they planned to go on strike for five days in September to protest the planned closure of four bases that threatens 512 jobs.

The work stoppage will come on top of a 10-day September strike called by cabin crew at the budget airline in Spain.

Both are protesting against Ryanair shutting its Canary Islands bases of Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria as well as Gerona in northeastern Spain from January.   

The airline, which has suffered from two profit warnings in 10 months, announced the closures on Friday, citing "significant overcapacity in the European short haul market."

A spokesman for the Sepla pilots' union told AFP 120 pilots could lose their jobs.

"They have not proposed relocating the pilots to other bases," he said.   Representatives of the union and company are due to meet this week.

If mediation efforts fail, the strike will take place on September 19th, 20th, 22th, 27th and 29th, the union said.

According to the USO union that represents Ryanair cabin crew, altogether 512 pilot and cabin crew posts are threatened.

On Friday, Ryanair said it would try to minimise "job losses with transfers".

Cabin crew have called ten days of strikes during September. The dates will be1st, 2nd, 6th, 8th, 13th, 15th, 20th, 22nd, 27th and 28th of September at the thirteen airports that the company currently works out of across Spain. 

