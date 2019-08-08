Delays loom as security staff start indefinite strike at Barcelona airport

Failure to reach a last minute agreement in negotiations between workers unions and contractor Trablisa meant the strike scheduled to begin Friday would go ahead.

In a vote on Thursday, 175 out of 175 workers rejected a proposal by the company to call off the strike and demanded better pay and working conditions.

Spain’s labour ministry said that a minimum 90 percent service had to be met but that the stoppage would lead to lengthy queues at the airport ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer.

Airlines were warning passengers to arrive in plenty of time to the airport and to travel with minimum hand luggage.

⚠️ En el caso de que finalmente se materialice la huelga del personal de seguridad de la empresa Trablisa en el Aeropuerto JT Barcelona-El Prat

👉 los tiempos de paso por el control de seguridad pueden verse incrementados. Lamentamos las molestias.https://t.co/xDRk3sblt4 pic.twitter.com/Yd3CLmPuZh — Aena (@aena) August 8, 2019

British Airways sent a message out to passengers with the warning "We have been advised by the airport authorities in Barcelona that, due to industrial action by airport security staff, you may experience long queues at security channels at Barcelona Airport throughout the day.

"We recommend that you arrive at the airport in plenty of time for your flight and where possible travel with minimal hand baggage."

A similar strike over working contracts by security staff at El Prat in 2017 caused mayhem at the airport with waiting times stretching to several hours.