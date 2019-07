Some prefixes are the same in English and in Spanish as for example hiper- , extra- , post- or intern-.

The list below contains examples with lesser-known prefixes so you can really get working on your Spanish.

Des-

Meaning :deprivation, denial of

Examples:

Intoxicar/desintoxicar

Intoxicate/detoxify

Hacer/deshacer

Do/undo

Aparecer/desaparecer

Appear/disappear

Sobre-

Meaning : above

Examples:

Sueldo/Sobresueldo

Salary/bonus

Vivir/sobrevivir

Live/ survive

Natural/sobrenatural

Natural/ supernatural

Contra-

Meaning : opposite, contrary

Examples:

Peso/Contrapeso

Weight/ counterweight

Decir/contradecir

Tell/ contradict

Tiempo/contratiempo

Time/ setback

Ante-

Meaning : previous

Examples:

Ayer/Anteayer

Yesterday/ before yesterday

Poner/anteponer

Put/ put above

Sala/antesala

Room/ prelude or anteroom

Entre-

Meaning : between

Examples:

Piso/entrepiso

flat/ mezzanine

Abrir/entreabrir

Open/ half-open

Ver/entrever

See/ glimpse

Infra-

Meaning : lower position, below

Examples:

Humano/infrahumano

Human/ subhuman

Mundo/inframundo

World/ underworld

Valorado/infravalorado

valued/ undervalued

Check out our word of the day posts

This article has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.