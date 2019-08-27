These are the strikes at airports in Spain that could affect your end of summer travel plans

Here’s what you need to know.

Palma Airport, Mallorca

An indefinite strike by passport control staff began at terminal A of Palma airport on Saturday. The ministry of Fomento ruled that a minimum service of 67 percent must be guaranteed and although long queues could occur, no major delays have yet been reported. Just make sure to get to the airport early and allow plenty of time to pass passport control before your flight boards.

El Prat airport, Barcelona

An ongoing strike by security staff at El Prat means you could see queues building up at the security gates during busy times, so there’s one really good reason to get to the airport well before your flight.

But a strike by Iberia ground staff called for August 30th and 31 could see dozens of flights cancelled by both Vueling and Iberia. Both airlines are offering travellers on those dates the chance to re-book on earlier flights.

Flights by other airlines may also be affected.

Adolfo Suarez Barajas Airport, Madrid.

Ground staff in Madrid will also be striking on August 30th and 31st to call for more full time contracts, training and improvement to vehicle fleet.

Bilbao Airport

Iberia ground staff have also called a strike at Liou airport in Bilbao for September 8 and 9. The industrial action could affect all flights to the airport, not just Iberia services so check before you head to the airport.

Ryanair flights

Ryanair’s cabin crew have called a strike on the 1st, 2nd, 6th, 8th, 13th, 15th, 20th, 22nd, 27th and 28th of September at the thirteen airports that the company currently works out of across Spain. The reason for the strike is to campaign against the closure of the Ryanair bases of Gran Canaria, Tenerife South, and Girona.

