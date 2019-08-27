Spanish word of the day: 'Solana'

<p>. It means sunny spot, sun or sun trap depending on the context. Let's look at some examples:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Es normal que tengas calor si estás todo el rato en la solana.</i></li></ul><p> It's normal for you to be hot if you're in the sun all the time.</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Puedes dejar los cactus a la solana, aguantan bien las altas temperaturas.</i></li></ul><p> You can leave cacti in a sunny spot as they withstand high temperatures well.</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Sedurmió en la solana mientras tomaba el sol.</i></li></ul><p> She fell asleep in the solarium while she was sunbathing.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="360" src="https://giphy.com/embed/l396KvvE78gsGhr8c" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/afvbabies-afv-americas-funniest-home-videos-l396KvvE78gsGhr8c">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>soh-lah-nah</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190723/how-to-talk-about-the-heatwave-like-a-true-spaniard">How to complain about the heatwave like a true Spaniard</a></strong></p>