Spanish word of the day: 'Solana'

. It means sunny spot, sun or sun trap depending on the context. Let's look at some examples:

Es normal que tengas calor si estás todo el rato en la solana.

It's normal for you to be hot if you're in the sun all the time.

Puedes dejar los cactus a la solana, aguantan bien las altas temperaturas.

You can leave cacti in a sunny spot as they withstand high temperatures well.

Sedurmió en la solana mientras tomaba el sol.

She fell asleep in the solarium while she was sunbathing.

Pronunciation:

soh-lah-nah

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: How to complain about the heatwave like a true Spaniard