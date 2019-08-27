Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish word of the day: 'Solana'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 August 2019
09:00 CEST+02:00
languageword of the day

Share this article

Spanish word of the day: 'Solana'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 August 2019
09:00 CEST+02:00
Continuing are series on useful words to use in the summer, today's Word of the Day is 'solana'.

. It means sunny spot, sun or sun trap depending on the context.  Let's look at some examples:

 

  • Es normal que tengas calor si estás todo el rato en la solana.

           It's normal for you to be hot if you're in the sun all the time.

 

  • Puedes dejar los cactus a la solana, aguantan bien las altas temperaturas.

            You can leave cacti in a sunny spot as they withstand high temperatures well.

 

  • Sedurmió en la solana mientras tomaba el sol.

             She fell asleep in the solarium while she was sunbathing.

Pronunciation:

soh-lah-nah

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: How to complain about the heatwave like a true Spaniard

 
languageword of the day
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: Those of us who moved to EU countries in good faith don’t deserve to be stripped of our rights
  2. These are the strikes at airports in Spain that could affect your end of summer travel plans
  3. Spain opposed to blocking EU-Mercosur trade pact: government
  4. WATCH: Cars swept away in flash floods as Madrid hit by storms
  5. Spain's former king Juan Carlos has successful heart surgery

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
30/05
Football Tickets
View all notices
Post a new notice