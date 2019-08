The word means to wake up, pay attention, or be more alert! There are lots of different ways to use it do let's get to it and see some examples.

El café me espabila por las mañanas.

Coffee wakes me up in the mornings

It can also mean to be more alert:

Espabila o te quedarás sin sitio en la mesa.

Watch out or you'll have nowhere to sit at the table.

Tuve que tomarme una bebida energética para poder espabilar y estudiar.

I had to take an energy drink to be able to wake up and study

It also means to get a move on:

¡Espabila, que llegamos tarde!

Hurry up, we are going to be late

Pronunciation:

Es-pa-bee-lar

