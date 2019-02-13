How to speak the Spanish language of love

Whether you want to learn a few new words and improve your vocabulary or your trying to win the love of your Spanish sweetheart, here we give you some great phrases to help you navigate the dating scene in Spanish.

Spanish phrases when you meet someone

When you meet someone for the first time whether online or in person: Here are some useful words/expressions to suggest your interest in them.

Me gusta tu perfil

I like your profile (if you meeting the person online)

Tienes una sonrisa bonita:

You have a beautiful smile

¡Qué ojos más bonitos tienes!

You have beautiful eyes

¿Tienes algún hobby?:

What are your hobbies?

Spanish phrases to ask someone out

So, you've started chatting and you are interested and you are ready to make a move but: How do you ask them out? Here are some lines you can use:

¿Qué haces el viernes?

What are you doing on Friday?

Estrenan una película este fin de semana. ¿Quieres venir?

There is a new film coming out this weekend. Do you want to come?

¿Te gustaría quedar?

Would you like to meet up sometime?

¿Vamos a tomar algo?

Shall we go for a drink?

Conozco un sitio genial para comer...

I know a really nice place to eat...

Spanish phrases when you're on a date

Whoop, whoop! You've made it to dating stage! Now, it's all about keeping the conversation flowing. Learn how to be 'chatty' in Spanish!

Cuéntame sobre tí...

Tell me about yourself...

¿Te apetece tomar algo?

Would you like to get a drink?

No te preocupes, yo invito.

Don't worry, I'll pay.

¿Te pido algo más?

Should I order you something else?

¿A que te dedicas?

What do you do for a living?

¿Cuando volvemos a quedar?

When are we seeing each other again?

What to say in Spanish when you like someone

At this stage you are completely sure you like this person and your ready to let it all out! Here are some smooth phrases in Spanish:

¡Me gustas mucho!

I really fancy you (British)/ I'm really into you (American)!

Me encanta pasar tiempo contigo.

I love spending time with you.

¡Eres increíble!

You're amazing!

¿Me gustaría volver a verte?

I would love to see you again

Spanish phrases when you're thinking about someone

When you miss that special one... Love is in the air!

No puedo parar de pensar en tí.

I can't stop thinking of you.

Te echo de menos.

I miss you.

Estuve pensando en tí.

I've been thinking of you.

How to lay on the romance if you're already with someone

Want to whisper sweet nothings to your partner and impress them with your Spanish? Here are some seriously smooth phrases:

Te quiero

I love you.

TIP: In Latin America te amo is used more widely but in Spain it sounds quite cheesy!

Eres lo más bonito que tengo.

You are the most precious thing I have.

¡Eres preciosa/o!

You're beautiful!

¡Qué bien te queda ...!

That really suits you!

For example: ¡Qué bien te queda ese vestido! That dress looks really good on you!

¿Qué tal fue el día, amor?

How was your day, honey?

¡Haría cualquier cosa por tí!

I'd do anything for you

So there you have it! All the Spanish you need to make Valentine's Day the most romantic day of the year.

