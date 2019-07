Short, brief:

Los días son más cortos en invierno

Days are shorter during the winter

It can also mean low on funds:

A final de mes estoy corta de dinero, no puedo salir a cenar fuera.

At the end of the month I'm low on funds, I can't go out to dinner.

If you say atar en corto, it means to control somebody or to keep them on a short leash:

Los padres tienen que atar en corto a sus hijos y enseñarles modales.

Parents have to keep their children on a short leash and teach them manners.

Corto de vista means to be myopic:

Desde pequeña soy corta de vista y necesito gafa.

Since I was a child I've been short-sighted and I need glasses.

The expression 'Ni corto ni perezoso' means to be as bold as brass:

Ni corto ni perezoso, salió sin pedir permiso

As bold as brass, he left without asking for permission.

Another expression 'quedarse corto' means not to come up to scratch:

Ella me dijo que mi trabajo se había quedado corto.

She told me my work wasn't up to scratch.

Corto, as in English also means a short film and this is the Spanish short Nominated for the GOYA Awards this 2019: El Tesoro

Pronunciation:

Cor-to

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.