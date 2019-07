So let's take a look at some examples of exactly how it's used.

You can use pendiente in place of pending in English, like when talking about some issues that need solving:

El club tiene que solucionar el asunto pendiente con los jugadores.

The club must solve the pending dispute with the players.

It can also be used if you're waiting on or looking out for someone or something.

Quiero que estés pendiente por si aparece.

I want you to keep an eye out in case she appears.

It also has some other meanings as nouns, like earring and slope.

Está de moda que los hombres usen un pendiente en la oreja izquierda.

It's fashionable for men to wear an earring in their left ear.

Para llegar a su casa hay que subir una fuerte pendiente.

To get home, we have to climb a steep slope.

You can be pendiente of somebody, use pendientes in your ears or climb apendiente and remember to be pendiente of our next words!

Pronunciation:

Pen-dee-en-tey

