Essential Spanish 'text speak' abbreviations that will help you sound like a local

<p>As with English, Spanish has evolved its own peculiar selection of abbreviated ‘text speak’ and it doesn’t always seem entirely logical.</p><p>In Spain, where the preferred channel of communication is often whatsapp - or wasap as it is called in text speak – it’s important to master the lingo – how else can you hold your own in all those group Whatsapp chats?</p><p>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20140918/spaniards-would-rather-whatsapp-than-talk">95 percent of Spaniards prefer texting to talking</a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1560505121_Depositphotos_122333624_s-2019.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" /></p><p>Much of Spanish text talk is just removing the vowels from a word but there are also some commonly used expressions that aren’t immediately obvious.</p><p>To help you know your tqm's from your xq’s … here’s a list of the most common ones.</p><p><strong>tq or tqm</strong>: Stands for<i> ‘te quiero’</i> and <i>‘te quiero mucho’ </i>(I love you and I love you a lot). And it’s often accompanied by a heart emoticon.</p><p><strong>cnt</strong>: No, there’s no ‘u’ missing in this abbreviation. CNT stands for ‘<i>contesta’</i> (answer), frequently used by impatient friends or jealous partners dying to hear back from you.</p><p><strong>q or k</strong>: Why use three letters when one will do?<strong> q</strong> or<strong> k </strong>stand for ‘<i>que’</i> – what or that- in text lingo</p><p><strong>x:</strong> is not a kiss (which is usually represented with <strong>bs</strong> for <i>besos</i>) but in Spanish text speak is a stand-In for ‘por’ as in ‘three times four’ - t<i>res por cuatro </i>- 3x4. Totally logical!</p><p><strong>xq:</strong> These two letters stand for ‘por qué’ (Why) and ‘porque’ (because) Also sometimes seen as<strong> xk.</strong></p><p><strong>xfa:</strong> In the same way. por favor/’por fa’ is shortened to <strong>xfavor</strong> or <strong>xfa.</strong> Or sometimes <strong>pf.</strong></p><p><strong>cdt:</strong> <i>Cuídate</i> meaning ‘take care’</p><p><strong>nvp</strong>: An abbreviation for <i>‘Nos vemos pronto’</i> see you later, see you soon</p><p><strong>npi:</strong> An abbreviation for ‘Ni puta idea’ which is quite common and not as rude as it sounds in English. “No fucking idea, I don't fucking know, who the fuck knows”</p><p><strong>ps</strong>:<strong> </strong>isn’t an afterthought, it’s a shortening of <i>pues </i>as in “well" or "so then”</p><p><strong>dnd</strong>: <i>donde,</i> meaning where.</p><p><strong>ntp:</strong><i> No te preocupes</i> or Don’t worry, no problem.</p><p><strong>tb: </strong><i>también,</i> meaning ‘too or also’ and it’s negative form, <i>tampoco</i>, is shortened to<strong> tmp</strong>.</p><p><strong>mñ</strong> or sometimes <strong>mñn:</strong> <i>Mañana</i>, meaning morning or tomorrow depending on the context.</p><p><strong>maso</strong>: A quicker way to say <i>más o menos</i>: More or less, sort of.</p><p><strong>jaja:</strong> This is the Spanish version for haha. Also appears as <strong>jejeje</strong> or even <strong>jijiji</strong></p><p>And don’t forget Spaniards love to use emojis – they even lobbied for their own paella symbol. (As far as we know, it does actually represent the rice dish and is not a euphemism for something else)</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1560504297_f46949956b4467a73f7686e0a47653143850a61a2ba8e76d270ac17c8e0665c7.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 263px;" /><i><span style="font-size:11px;">Photograph: Emojipedia</span></i></p><p><strong>Have we missed out a phrase that you see all the time? Add your suggestions by emailing news@thelocal.es</strong></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20190314/12-signs-you-have-cracked-the-spanish-language" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20190314/12-signs-you-have-cracked-the-spanish-language&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjsldL61ujiAhUIlhQKHaW0BSgQFjAAegQIARAC&usg=AOvVaw19zDPeVnS0H28lDt5grVpj" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190314/12-signs-you-have-cracked-the-spanish-language" target="_blank">12 signs you've totally nailed the Spanish language</a></strong></p>