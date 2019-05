READ MORE:

This latest invention has confirmed every Spaniard’s deeply held belief that the British are indeed gastronomic savages.

A pub in Benidorm gained notoriety this week after it posted a picture of its newest edition to the menu – a pizza with Full English Breakfast topping.

Yes, you read that right.

Sausages, bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, eggs and of course baked-beans – essentially a big whopping fry-up dumped on top of a thick doughy cheesy pizza base.

It reportedly contains 2,600 calories – the equivalent of five McDonald’s Big Macs.

Good Times Bar and Grill shared a photo of the unique creation on Facebook, writing: "THE ENGLISH BREAKFAST PIZZA. YUMM."

The creation has made headlines in Spain with commentators taking to Twitter to express their horror.

“What class of deprivation is this?” screamed one:

PERO QUE CLASE DE DEPRAVACIÓN ES ESTA https://t.co/krCeI7OIVa — Saúl González (@SaulGonzalez_4) May 29, 2019

"his seems like a medium-term strategy to eliminate the English from Benidorm. In case Brexit does't do the trick, attacking the coronary arteries of the Brits, will reduce the number of hooligans in Benidorm and will improve considerably the security and cleaning of the streets," wrote one wry wag in the comment section beneath an article on the matter in El Mundo.

Just don't tell the Italians!

