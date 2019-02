“I photograph the ordinary, the close, the common, the vulgar”, says Roberto Alcaraz, author of Benidorm Dreams.

But his sunset pictures of Benidorm’s skyscrapers are clean, vivid and dreamy – a world away from the concrete jungle that plays host to Beni’s famously debauched year-round nightlife.

With sunbathing done, siestas had and pre-drink drinks on the balcony finished, Benidorm’s infamous party-goers begin navigating the girthy bases of Spain’s oldest skyscrapers. As the sun sets, the moment to look up and see the 30-storey hotels glowing pink is often missed, but not by Roberto.

Just a few embers of the sun now remain, and scores of concrete middle fingers surrounding beautiful natural parks briefly become part of nature, blending into the pink hills – just for a moment – before night falls and the fluorescent lights are switched on.

Then, at dawn – the moment those lights are switched off – Roberto will be out once again, shooting a side of Benidorm that many of us have never even noticed.

Take a look at these images of a side of Benidorm we bet you haven't seen before and for more of Roberto Alcaraz and his 'Benidorm Dreams' project, check out the website and follow him on Instagram.

