It can be used for things or people.

Here are some examples of how to use it:

Ser astronauta es muy difícil ya que te piden un cúmulo de cosas.

The requirements for becoming an astronaut are many which makes it difficult.

Cada vez que voy a su casa hay un cúmulo de ropa sucia en su habitación.

Every time I go to his house there is a pile of dirty clothes in his bedroom.

Pronunciation:

Coo-moo-lo

