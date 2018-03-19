Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spring delayed in Spain with promise of fresh snow

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 March 2018
10:57 CET+01:00
weatherwintersnow

Share this article

Spring delayed in Spain with promise of fresh snow
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 March 2018
10:57 CET+01:00
It may be the spring equinox tomorrow but don’t pack away the winter coats just yet, as a new cold front sweeps across Spain bringing snow wind and plummeting temperatures.

A total of 41 provinces were issued with weather alerts by Spain’s meteorological society AEMET with some regions expecting a blanket of snow.

Provinces in the north and at altitude are on amber alert for snow; Cantabria, León, Segovia, Soria, Navarra and Asturias.

While snow is also expected in Jaén, Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Albacete, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Ávila, Burgos, Palencia, Salamanca, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Tarragona, Madrid, Castellón, Cáceres, Lugo, Ourense, La Rioja, Álava, Gipuzkoa, Bizkaia and Murcia, where the lesser yellow alerts have been issued.

Coastal areas are being warned to expect strong winds and high seas, particularly in Almería, Cantabria, Tarragona, Castellón, Valencia, Ibiza y Formentera, Asturias and Murcia.

Those areas likely to escape snowfall can instead expect torrential rain.

Motorists are advised to check the status of roads on the website of Spain's Traffic Department before embarking on their journey, and then in red alert areas to avoid making unnecessary journeys.

READ: Eight essential ways to tackle winter like a true Spaniard

Every Thursday we'll deliver a free dose of news and views from Spain straight into your inbox. The newsletter will inform you about what's going on in Spain and (hopefully) entertain you with a selection of features. Sign up here.

weatherwintersnow
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's Henkell takes majority stake in Spain's Freixenet
  2. Puigdemont: Waiting to declare Catalonia independence 'was a trap'
  3. Zara shores up defences as internet threatens
  4. Spaniards rally for better pensions
  5. Selfie gone wrong: Police rescue Barcelona teenager stuck on rooftop ledge
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
05/03
Long term Rental
05/03
Workspace in professional architecture-design studio
View all notices
Advertisement