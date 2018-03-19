Spring delayed in Spain with promise of fresh snow

A total of 41 provinces were issued with weather alerts by Spain’s meteorological society AEMET with some regions expecting a blanket of snow.
Activos AVISOS @AEMET_Esp nivel máx NARANJA por #FMA costeros, nevadas y viento https://t.co/zfJ4ag3TzM pic.twitter.com/zfqbBjeCdC— InfoEmergencias (@InfoEmerg) March 19, 2018
Provinces in the north and at altitude are on amber alert for snow; Cantabria, León, Segovia, Soria, Navarra and Asturias.
While snow is also expected in Jaén, Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Albacete, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Ávila, Burgos, Palencia, Salamanca, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Tarragona, Madrid, Castellón, Cáceres, Lugo, Ourense, La Rioja, Álava, Gipuzkoa, Bizkaia and Murcia, where the lesser yellow alerts have been issued.
Coastal areas are being warned to expect strong winds and high seas, particularly in Almería, Cantabria, Tarragona, Castellón, Valencia, Ibiza y Formentera, Asturias and Murcia.
Those areas likely to escape snowfall can instead expect torrential rain.
Motorists are advised to check the status of roads on the website of Spain's Traffic Department before embarking on their journey, and then in red alert areas to avoid making unnecessary journeys.
