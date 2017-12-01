Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Eight essential ways to tackle winter like a true Spaniard

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
1 December 2017
16:27 CET+01:00
winterlife in spain

Eight essential ways to tackle winter like a true Spaniard
Photo: mik_p/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
1 December 2017
16:27 CET+01:00
From what to wear to what to order, we've got the tips to help you blend in like a true local this winter in Spain.

Wrap up warm


Photo: Rodin/Flickr 

Spaniards are slaves to the seasons and even if the temperature feels warm, will be dressing  for winter until at least the end of February. That means hats, scarves, and - if you´re a woman of a certain age - a huge fur coat.

Dunk a churro in some chocolate


Photo: Flickr 

Winter must be the only time of year when the deliciously decadent chocolate con churros don´t taste quite as sickly. They are the perfect snack on a cold winter’s day, fortifying you against the chilly weather. 

Head to the slopes


Photo: Hourgade/Flickr

Ok, so not all Spaniards are lucky enough to go skiing but the sport is increasing in popularity and Spanish ski resorts are really making a name for themselves in Europe. This winter, sporty Spaniards will be praying for good snowfall and heading for the nearest piste.

Don´t under any circumstances plan to go out if it’s raining


Photo: Juan José Aza/Flickr 

It rains so seldom in central and southern Spain that it is not uncommon for Spaniards to cancel plans at the first sign of precipitation. If you live in northern Spain, our best advice is to buy a strong, big umbrella.

Don´t order sangria


Photo: AFP

Or the more Spanish equivalent, tinto de verano. “Summer wine” is – as the name suggests – a tipple reserved for the warmer months so don’t look like a clueless tourist and order a beer or wine instead.

Taking a walk? Dress for Antarctica


Photo: mik_p/Flickr 

Spaniards are known for dressing appropriately, be it for the season or for the sport. If you are planning on going for a walk in the hills, make sure you take your walking boots and if there is likely to be snow, it is not uncommon for Spaniards to take walking poles and even crampons!

Don’t abandon social plans


Photo: Ninha Morandini/Flickr 

While northern Europeans love nothing more than a cosy winter evening in, Spaniards never abandon their social plans - unless it´s raining… Don't let the dark nights stop you from meeting your friends for a few beers or a late dinner, no matter how tempting it is to stay in with the duvet and the latest boxset. 

Brush up on your weather vocab


Photo: Javier Díaz Barrera/Flickr 

Spaniards love to talk about the weather as much as Brits so it's definitely worth brushing up on a few handy weather phrases, then you can moan about the inclement weather as well as any Spaniard. 

winterlife in spain
