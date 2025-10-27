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What you need to know about using winter tyres in Spain

Esme Fox
Esme Fox - esme@thelocal.es
Published: 27 Oct, 2025 CET. Updated: Mon 27 Oct 2025 11:55 CET
What you need to know about using winter tyres in Spain
In Spain, the most common type of tyre are mixed tyres, which are suitable for both summer and rainy driving. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
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It may still seem like summer in some parts of Spain, but the season is slowly changing with more rain, storms and falling temperatures, so it may be time to start thinking about changing your tyres.

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