Advertisement

Amañar is a Spanish verb which means to rig, to fix or tamper with, usually in an illicit or dubious way.

The most common usage of amañar in Spanish is when talking about elections or match fixing in sport or institutional corruption, in the sense that there’s been illegal manipulation to guarantee a certain outcome.

Advertisement

Synonyms of amañar include manipular, apañar or trucar, but they don’t quite have the same specific reference to criminal offences.

Apart from the verb amañar, there’s the noun amaño (trickery, deceit, ruse), and the adjective amañado/a (rigged, fixed).

When it comes to political talk, elecciones amañadas (rigged elections) may also be accompanied by the words fraude electoral.

Examples of the verb "amañar" in the Spanish press.

Sometimes the deceit involves document forgery (falsificación de documentos) and bribes (sobornos).

There’s also a chance it could be a conspiracy theory (una teoría de la conspiración) which was born from fake news (un bulo).

Whatever the case, being caught amañando is likely to land you in trouble in Spain, from hefty fines to prison time.

Examples:

Según Trump, fue un juicio amañado.

According to Trump, it was a rigged trial.

Van a mandar al alcalde a la cárcel por amañar contratos de obra.

They’re going to send the mayor to prison for tampering with building contracts.

Muchos países creen que Nicolás Maduro ha amañado las elecciones venezolanas.

Many countries believe Nicolás Maduro has rigged the Venezuela elections.

Han suspendido de por vida a tres jugadores por amañar partidos.

They gave three players lifelong bans for match fixing.