KEY POINTS: What changes in February 2024 in Spain

Carnival season kicks off

In the week leading up to Lent, Spain plays host to some of the world's biggest and best carnivals. There are also numerous smaller carnivals, many of them with roots going back hundreds of years, which really capture the imagination.

Whether it be mud madness and grotesque grins in Galicia, drag queens in Gran Canaria, or the iconic Cádiz carnival, Spaniards across the country take great pleasure and pride in dressing up, play fighting and letting off steam before the belt-tightening of Lent.

This year, carnival or (or carnaval in Spanish) runs from Thursday February 8th to Wednesday 14th February.



Spanish TV to go fully HD

On February 14th, Spain will swap all its terrestrial television channels from SD to HD. From that day on, TDT will broadcast exclusively in high definition (HD), and the channels in standard definition (SD) will disappear forever.

The change is only likely to affect you if you have an old television. According to the Spanish government, 98 percent of current television sets in the country are compatible with HD services.

The remaining 2 percent may well require a decoder or tuner with HD capabilities. This could cost anywhere between €30 and €75.

February weather

After some cooler winter weather throughout January, Spain is set to move into February with some unseasonably warm temperatures.

Spain's state meteorological agency Aemet warns of "unusual weather" in February, and temperatures could be 8 or 10 degrees above normal values for the time of year.

In places like Alicante, Valencia, and Seville, the mercury could even rise into the late-20s.

New flight routes

There's also a few new flights going to or from Spain starting February 2024, including:

Barcelona to Washington Dulles starting on February 15th 2024 - United Airlines

Tenerife Norte and Gran Canaria to Madrid-Barajas starting February 1st - Binter Canarias

Seville to Stockholm from February 26th - SAS/Air Nostrum

Catalonia to control rent in 'stress areas'

February will also see Catalonia declare so-called 'stressed rental zones' under the country's Housing Law, meaning authorities will now have greater control over how much landlords can charge for rent.

Catalonia will be the first region in Spain to declare a ‘stressed zone’ under the new regulations, and rent freezes for between one and three years will be introduced in 140 municipalities in the region.

These zones include Catalonia’s major cities such as Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida and Girona, as well as the main towns in the Barcelona Metropolitan Area, such as Hospitalet de Llobregat, Terrassa, Badalona, Sabadell, Mataró and Santa Coloma de Gramenet, along with Reus near Tarragona.

The law has already passed through the Catalan parliament and will be implemented in February.

Santa Eulàlia and Light Festival festivities in Barcelona

The city of Barcelona celebrates its Llum BCN light festival in the district of Poblenou from February 2nd to 4th. During this time, various innovative light installations are set up around the neighbourhood in universities, old factories and even car parks.

Barcelona will also be honouring one of its two patron saints - Santa Eulàlia who was a young Roman Christian girl who was martyred in Barcelona during the persecution of the Christians. From February 10th to 12th, the city celebrates with traditional parades of giants, music, dancing and correfocs or fire runs, where people dressed as devils spray fire throughout the streets.

Galician elections

February will also see what could prove to be a pretty pivotal regional election in Galicia on February 18th.

The north-western region, traditionally a bastion of the right-wing Partido Popular (PP), has been governed by the PP almost uninterruptedly since the transition to democracy, winning nine absolute majorities in that time.

Yet political backlash following an environmental disaster that has seen millions of plastic pellets wash up on Galician beaches could threaten this. Though it is unlikely the Socialists (PSOE) will manage to wrestle power from the PP, if it loses its absolute majority it could be interpreted as a political loss, if not an electoral one, and could even have ramifications at the national level too.

PP's national party leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was the long-time regional President of Galicia. With his authority already somewhat dented (both nationally and within the party) following his election defeat in July's general election, if the PP was to lose its firm grip of Galicia it could signal the beginning of the end for Feijóo's leadership.

Guadalajara implementing a low-emissions zone

February will also see more Spanish cities roll out their low-emissions zones (known as ZBEs) in city centres, with Guadalajara implementing a ZBE. The zone will provisionally be in force from the end of February, with the first year of the ZBE being without fines.

Low-emission zones started to be mandatory in 2023 for some municipalities as part of the Spanish government’s climate change and energy transition legislation.

The creation of these zones aims to help reduce air pollution in Spain’s urban areas by 2050, as well as to make sure vehicles are cleaner and more sustainable.

ZBEs affect those who have vehicles that do not have an environmental label. This means drivers should be aware of this system before entering certain urban centres, or they can be fined.

New law for ZBEs

Spain's government will also introduce new legislation to try and make the implementation of ZBEs easier.

The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, has said draft legislation for the Sustainable Mobility Law will be sent to Spain's cabinet for approval sometime in February, and is designed to strengthen the role and scope of ZBEs, even potentially allowing local councils to introduce traffic charges and inner-city tolls.

"It is going to be a law in which we establish a genuine national mobility and transport policy," Puente said when announcing the law.

Road tax collection Cartagena

Staying with driving, the Murcian city of Cartagena will from February 1st open its voluntary payment period for thE IVTM tax (Impuesto sobre Vehículos de Tracción Mecánica) which mainly taxes tourist vehicles, buses, lorries, tractors, trailers and semi-trailers pulled by mechanical traction vehicles, and affects over 150,000 vehicles.

Farmers to protest in Madrid

Thousands of farmers will protest in Madrid on Feburary 21st, marching all the way to the gates of the Ministry of Agriculture with as many as 500 tractors in tow.

The protests are in opposition to the Agenda 2030, particularly the financial and bureaucratic implications on farmers, and also to highlight the fact many have been left out of government aid schemes, have suffered poor harvests and low prices, and that livestock farmers are forced to slaughter animals in keeping with "irrational health plans".

Tax deadlines for autónomos

February also sees plenty of important tax deadlines for self-employed people in Spain (known as autónomos).

You have until February 20th to submit:

Forms 111 and 115: Form 111 is to declare and enter personal income tax withholdings made by workers, professionals or businessmen; and form 115 is to declare personal income tax withholdings on urban rentals.

Form 592: First tax on non-reusable plastic packaging is introduced. For plastics used in January 2024.



You have until February 29th to submit:

Form 280: The annual informative declaration of long-term savings plans.

Form 303: The VAT self-assessment form for January 2024.

Form 347: The annual declaration of operations with third parties for the year 2023.