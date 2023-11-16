LISTED: All the new direct flights to and from Spain in 2024

Advertisement

New routes to Egypt and Morocco, increased flights between Spain and UK and new schedules to Scandinavia, there are plenty of potential travel plans to get excited about this winter and into 2024.

EasyJet

EasyJet will be offering five new routes between Spain and the UK next year. These are:

- London Luton to Reus (Catalonia) starting on April 2nd 2024, operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

- Manchester to Reus (Catalonia) starting on April 2nd 2024 and operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

- Southampton to Alicante starting on March 31st 2024 with three flights per week throughout the summer.

- Newcastle to Alicante starting on April 2nd 2024. It will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

- Belfast City to Alicante starting on May 2nd 2024 with flights twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

Ryanair

- Ryanair will be operating a new route between London airports Gatwick, Luton and Stansted to the Galician city of Vigo. Details and start dates haven't been released yet.

- There will also be increased frequency on Ryanair routes between the UK and Alicante.

Norwegian

Norwegian will add 3.4 million seats to and from Spain for the summer season, 21 percent more than the 2.8 million places offered in the summer of 2023.

- Palma de Mallorca to the Swedish cities of Stockholm and Gothenburg with three flights a week starting in April and May 2024 respectively.

- Palma de Mallorca to Vaxjo (Sweden) starting in May 2024.

- Palma de Mallorca to the Danish cities of Aarhus and Billund (Denmark) twice a week starting in May 2024.

- Palma de Mallorca and Sadefjord Torp (Norway) will operate once a week starting in May 2024.

- Alicante to Aarhus and Billund (Denmark) twice a week starting in March and June 2024, respectively

- Alicante to Munich (Germany) twice a week starting in April 2024

- Alicante to Vaxjo (Sweden) twice a week starting in May 2024.

- Málaga to Arhus and Billund (Denmark) three times per week starting in April 2024.

- Málaga to Munich (Germany) three times per week starting on June 22nd 2024.

- Barcelona to Sandefjord Torp (Norway) twice a week starting June 5th 2024.

- Bilbao to Copenhagen (Denmark) twice a week from June 2nd 2024.

- Valencia to Copenhagen (Denmark) twice a week from April 5th 2024.

American Airlines

- Barcelona to Dallas, Texas (USA) starting in June 2024.

United Airlines

United will also be resuming some of its routes between Spain and the US in winter and spring 2024. These include:

- Málaga to New York (Newark) starting on May 2nd 2024.

- Barcelona to Washington Dulles starting on February 15th 2024.

Iberia Express

- Madrid to Cairo (Egypt) three times per week. Flights began on October 30th 2023.

- Madrid to Marrakech (Morocco) every other day of the week two with two flights per day. Flights began on October 29th 2023.

Increase flights to nine per week between Madrid and Dublin (Ireland).

And increase in routes between Madrid and Manchester with 4 round trips per week.

Increased flights between:

- Madrid and Balearic Islands

- Madrid and the Canary Islands

Singapore Airlines

If you're looking to go further afield next year then Singapore Airlines will be re-launching its route between Barcelona and Singapore that was operating before the pandemic. It will run twice a week between June and October 2024.

LEVEL

- Barcelona to Miami, Florida (USA) starting on March 31st 2024 with three flights per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Eurowings

Eurowings has already relaunched its routes between the Canary and Balearic Islands and Germany in the 2023/2024 winter season.

- Gran Canaria to Nuremburg (Germany)

- Palma de Mallorca to Nuremburg (Germany)

- Gran Canaria to Hanover (Germany)

- Palma de Mallorca to Hanover (Germany)

- Tenerife to Hanover (Germany)