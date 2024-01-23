27C in January: Spain to swap winter weather for high temperatures

Advertisement

After several cooler days in Spain following a succession of storms affecting most of the peninsula, the country is now set for some abnormally warm temperatures that could last into February.

Following storms Hipólito, Irene and Juan, the threat of weather fronts bringing storms from the Atlantic now seems to finally be over, and the meteorological calm will allow a rise in temperatures this week more typical of spring than of winter. In places like Murcia and Valencia, temperatures could even hit 27C.

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has said this is largely due to the presence of a powerful anticyclone that will all but prevent any rain throughout the country from Wednesday.

For at least the next week, expect very high temperatures across most of the country and hardly any rainfall. Aemet forecast models predict this unseasonably warm period will last until the end of January or even until the middle of February.

Próxima semana: bloqueo anticiclónico que impedirá la entrada de borrascas atlánticas.

📌 Temperaturas notablemente por encima de lo normal, más propias del mes de marzo.

📌 Nieblas matinales en el interior peninsular.

📌 Sin lluvias, salvo el lunes en el extremo norte peninsular pic.twitter.com/htzH7Qe6WM — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 21, 2024

The Aemet Twitter/X account posted a snapshot forecast for the next week, stating: "Next week: an anticyclonic blockade will prevent the entry of Atlantic storms. Temperatures notably above normal, more typical of March. Morning fog in the inland peninsula. No rain, except on Monday in the extreme north.

Temperatures will begin to rise across the country from Wednesday, and by Thursday maximum temperatures could rise to 27C in Murcia and Valencia, 25C in Alicante and 24C in Seville. Minimum temperatures will also rise, and frosts are not expected except in high areas of the Pyrenees.

Provincial capitals such as Oviedo, Ourense, Málaga, Jaén, Huelva, Granada, Córdoba, Cádiz, Bilbao and Almería will record highs between 20C and 23C.

In general across the country from Thursday, including many areas of the north, the southern half and the eastern inland areas, maximum temperatures could be between 8C and 10C above the average for this time of year.

In regions such as the eastern Andalusia, Murcia, Teruel and Castellón and even in the Pyrenees area they could be up to 12C higher than normal, and temperatures will hit 20C in the Cantabrian Sea area, Extremadura and points in the south of Castilla-La Mancha.

On Friday, partly cloudy or clear skies with no rain is forecast. However, the approach of a smaller Atlantic front isolated in the northwest will leave intervals of cloud in the northern half of the country, but the abnormally high temperatures will continue.

In the Canary Islands, maximum temperatures will be between 22C and 26C this week, and there will also be an arrival of haze from Wednesday.

In Castilla La Mancha, the Balearic Islands and Melilla, morning mists and fogs are expected.