How Zara's new second-hand buy and sell service works in Spain

Advertisement

Spain's biggest high street fashion chain has planted its flag firmly in the second-hand clothes sector this week.

After operating first in the UK and then for a few months in France, Inditex, the owners of Zara, launched the 'Zara Pre-Owned' platform on December 12th in 14 more countries, including Spain.

This is essentially a tool available online or through the Zara app which allows users to reuse clothes bought at Zara buy buying and selling second-hand, but also options to request repairs on damaged clothes and to donate them to charity.

The launching of the 'Zara Pre-Owned' service is seen as a strong commitment by the Galician-owned fashion giant to a more circular economy, with the main intention being that Zara customers will reuse and recycle their clothes more, generating less waste and moving away from the 'fast fashion' business model.

On the Zara website, 'Zara Pre-Owned' is described as "a platform to help you extend the life of your Zara clothes."

So, how does it work?

READ ALSO: All the ways to donate or sell second-hand clothes in Spain

Repairs

Zara Pre-Owned allows you to send off damaged clothes for repair for a small fee.

Depending on the type of service requested, the repair can take up to two weeks. Once they are fixed, they will be sent back to your delivery address provided on the website or app.

In order to request a repair through the Zara desktop site, simple Google 'Zara Pre-Owned reparación'. The first search result should take you to the homepage, where you should click 'solicitar una reparación' (request a repair).

From there, you'll be taken to the screen above where you need to include the relevant information on:

-Type of product

-What condition it's in

-The colour

-The material

-Add photos

-Add any comments

Once all that information is filled out and the repair properly requested, you simply take the damaged clothes to a delivery point and wait for them to be delivered back to you.

Advertisement

Buying and selling

You may be familiar with second-hand buying and selling services in Spain. If you aren't, The Local has put together a list of the best ways to donate or sell second-hand clothes in Spain.

The Zara Pre-Owned buying and selling service is pretty similar to others. Again, Google 'Zara Pre-Owned comprar y vender'.

Click on the button below.

And from there, you'll need to have a Zara account or create one.

But generally speaking, when selling, the first step to follow is to upload the product: that is, search for the product you want to sell in the Zara product catalogue so that its information can synced with your item.

The second step is to describe the product: add a brief description, upload photos and set a price.

The last step is to, once the item is sold, use the prepaid Correos service and send it within three days.

Sellers have a maximum of 6 days to send the item and once delivered to the transport company the wait for collection will be between 3 and 6 working days.

When buying second-hand clothes from other users (buying and selling is done between users, not directly to or from Zara itself) you can click on products you fancy and a new screen should open up. This will take you through to bigger photos, along with a description of the item, the size, the condition, whether it has a label or not, and the year of purchase.

Then it's just a case of adding to your basket and purchasing like any other online retail store.

READ ALSO: The best websites and other ways to find a second-hand car in Spain

Advertisement

Donating

Another branch of the Pre-Owned launch is the donations service.

All the clothes collected by Zara are delivered to local charities and organisations, which then sort the clothes and donate them people in need, sell them in second-hand shops, or recycle them. Any funds raised are intended for social projects and organisations such as the Red Cross and Cáritas.

First, as before, you need to get to the Zara Pre-Owned website. Click 'solicitar una donación' and you'll be taken to a page asking for your name, email and mobile contact number.

From there, you'll need to provide your address so the Zara Pre-Owned service can collect your donation

Once you've filled all that out, there's just two simple steps:

1. Prepare your donation package.

Put all the clothes, shoes and accessories you want to donate in the package.

2. Then wait for collection.

In the next 24-48 hours Zara will pick up the package with the clothes you want to donate at the address provided.