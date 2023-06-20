All the ways to donate or sell second-hand clothes in Spain

Advertisement

There's a multitude of options to donate or sell second-hand clothes in Spain, ranging from donations to charity to vintage shops, to exchanges and online shops.

The Local has listed some of the best below:

Vinted

Vinted is an online platform through which users can sell (and buy) second hand stuff including clothes but also homeware, pet products, tech gadgets and cosmetics.

Humana Spain

Humana is a charity that cares for the environment and the development of cooperation projects aimed at promoting the progress of the communities of the countries in the global South.

To do this, Humana collects shoes, clothes and other textiles that are sent to developing countries. Annually, about 18,000 tonnes of used clothing are collected in Spain alone, passing on clothes but also providing a positive environmental impact in Spain.

You've probably seen this big, bright green containers in the street in the streets of Valencia, Barcelona, Madrid and other Spanish cities. Find your nearest container here.

Municipal clothes recycling containers

If Humana doesn't operate in your city, town or village, there may well be other recycling containers set up by your town hall. Keep your eyes peeled for these in your neighbourhood or put it in a search on Google for "contenedores de ropa" and then the name of your city/town.

C&A

C&A's "We take it back" campaign aims to take moves towards circularity in the world of fashion and avoiding the generation of waste in two ways. First, by giving a new life to clothes that can still be reused, and second, recycling clothes that can't be reused.

Depop

Depop is an online second-hand clothes shop more geared towards the fashionista. It even sets trends and is fashion favourite among younger people looking to buy clothes and to check trends from fashion and lifestyle influencers.

It has a large stock of clothes, shoes, and accessories, and you can find second-hand clothes from some of the best shops and designers from around the world.

Wallapop

A favourite in Spain, Wallapop is a second-hand app and website where you can find pretty much anything from a new tie or pair of cowboy boots to a TV or dog kennel.

It actually started off as a simple second-hand clothes shop and still has a huge community of buyers and sellers, with many even having their own custom or boutique second hand clothes stores.

One great feature of Wallapop is that it allows you to search and sell by location, meaning potential buyers can easily find you and get in touch.

My Clothes Go

My Clothes Go started of as a physical shop but has since become one of the best virtual platforms for buying vintage clothes online. Although they do specialise in more hipsters, vintage style clothing, they also have a large catalogue of casual wear, footwear, handbags and party wear.

Percentile

Percentile buys old clothes from you and even collect it from your house. And they not only buy your second-hand clothes from you, but sell them on for you too, meaning that you know your clothes are being reused.

Selling is easy. You just request a sellers kit, which you can do here, fill up the bag with the clothes they then send someone to come and collect the bag from your house, for free.

Cáritas

Cáritas, which is part of the church, accepts clothes through its donations as part of its moda re- campaign, mainly through its many containers dotted around Spain - there 7,500 containers in 1,200 municipalities around the country - but you can also drop them into your local Cáritas centre.