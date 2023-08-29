The best websites and other ways to find a second-hand car in Spain

Advertisement

If you're looking to buy a second hand car in Spain, there's a number of different ways to do so.

You could buy one off a neighbour or a friend of a friend, go to a car dealership, find a seller online, or even snag a bargain at one of Spain's car shows.

Do remember that finding the best deal may mean that you'll have to speak a little Spanish. Fear not, The Local can also guide you through the key Spanish phrases you'll need to make sure that you're not getting ripped off and the car is in full working order.

READ ALSO: Buying a second-hand car in Spain: 9 key questions you have to ask in Spanish

So, once you've mastered those key phrases, you'll be ready to start your search. Second-hand vehicles have risen in price in Spain, as has pretty much everything since inflation kicked in in 2022; not helped either by the fact that demand for petrol and diesel cars remains high as many drivers are not yet seduced by the prospect of getting an electric vehicle.

Here are the best ways to find and buy a well-priced second-hand car in Spain.

The best second-hand car websites

Starting with the best websites, there really is a whole host of sites designed for buying and selling cars in Spain. They're all very similar to used car websites in other countries and languages, and have a number of all the usual filter options for price, age, mileage, brand, model, and so on.

As with buying a second-hand car elsewhere, in Spain it can be a case of shopping around in order to find the best price. As such, we have included all the major sites for you to compare.

Some of the best include:

Autoscout24.es

Flexicar.es

Coches.net

Coches.com

Clicars.com

¿Qué coche me compro?

Spoticar

heycar

Autocasión

Advertisement

But if you don't find what you're after online, there's several other ways to find your perfect second-hand car in Spain.

In your immediate circle

Whether it be a family member, a neighbour, colleague, or a friend of a friend, buying a second-hand car from someone you know, or someone who knows someone you know, at least, means the transaction is not only likely to be much easier but you'll probably get a fuller (and fairer) picture of how the car has really been treated and what maintenance it might need in the future.

Who knows, maybe they'll do you a favour a knock a few hundred euros of the price for you too?

READ ALSO - ITV: How to pass Spain's roadworthiness test (and the changes for 2023)

Local buying and selling platforms

There's a load of location-based buying and selling platforms that let you do business with people in your area. Many even let you set a search area so you can make sure it's close to home, often down to the nearest kilometre.

Wallapop, one of the best known, is the one stop place for pretty much anything second-hand in Spain. Increasingly, it's also the place for second-hand cars.

Another is Milanuncios. Like Wallapop, you can find pretty much anything on Milanuncios. For our American readers, think of it like a Spanish version of Craiglist. For the Brits, it's a bit like Gumtree.

As with both those sites, things can be a hit and miss so be wary of any scams. That said, the site currently has over 10,000 used car adverts so there's probably also a bargain or two in there too.

Advertisement

Dealerships

Another option is to go to a multi-brand used car dealership. The cars will have been checked beforehand and often they offer you a warranty, which gives you some peace of mind that you wouldn't have buying from a private seller.

Auctions

Although more focused on professionals in the sector, in Spain you can also buy second-hand car ats auction at a good price. Auctioneers are usually responsible for checking the condition of the car, so like at a dealership there's another layer of protection for buyers.

Car shows and fairs

Used car shows are a perfect opportunity to find different second-hand options and compare them on the spot. You can also negotiate directly with the sellers, who are usually official dealers or multi-brand dealers looking to sell and open to bartering on price.