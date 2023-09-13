How to get cheap cinema tickets in Spain

Advertisement

In summer Spain it's not so common to go often to the cinema as many people choose the beach or parks instead (unless it's way too hot and you need somewhere with good air-con to cool down). But, as autumn draws near and many parts of Spain start to experience wetter and colder weather, going to the movies becomes more popular.

While going to the cinema in Spain can be cheaper than in some countries, it still sets you back quite a bit if you're a family of four or more and you're taking the kids too.

Choose cheap days of the week

There are certain days of the week in Spain when anyone can find cinema tickets at discounted prices. Wednesdays are one of the best days to go as it's known as Spectator's Day in Spain. Going on this day can save you an average of 20 percent on the ticket price.

If you're going to the cinema for a date night, then your best bet is to choose Thursdays as this is couples' day at many cinemas. This means you can enjoy a discount if you're buying two tickets at the same time.

Weekday mornings are also a great time to find cheaper tickets as there's significantly less demand.

Take advantage of the cinema festival

Film festivals are regularly held in October in Spain, including the Fiesta del Cine. This year it's on from October 2nd to the 5th, allowing you to get cinema tickets for just €3.50.

Become a member of a cinema chain

There are many cinema chains located all over the country and several of them offer the chance to become a member in order to benefit from offers and discounted prices. An increasing number of cinemas also offer deals for regular customers.

For example, Yelmo Cinemas can be found in almost all of Spain's major cities. Become a member and you can accumulate points to get money off, enjoy exclusive promo deals and get cheap tickets on your birthday too.

Another example is CineSur's Tarjeta5, enabling you to get tickets for just €5.50.

Make use of discounts

Many cinemas in Spain offer discounts for certain people. For example, students, retirees and large families can almost always get a cheaper ticket than the regular rate. Students can show their student card, while those over the age of 65 can show their ID to prove their age.

If you're considered a familia numerosa in Spain, meaning you have three or more children, you too can benefit from discounts if you have the correct documentation and are properly registered.

Look out for coupons and special offers

Don't forget, you can also scour the web for special offers and discount codes. Some good websites for cinema discounts are:

There's also the option to buy your movie ticket online and get cashback through a particular website. Some that offer this are Beruby and Shoppiday.