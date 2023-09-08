LISTED: Which cinemas in Spain show English language films?

Advertisement

If you want to see a film in its original version in Spain - ie. not dubbed, then you'll have to look out for specific 'Version Orginal' or VO screenings or special VO cinemas.

You may also see movie titles with VOS or VOSE next to them. This means that they're shown in their original version but with added Spanish subtitles.

Luckily, in Spain's big cities, there are many cinemas that show movies that haven't been dubbed, just in case you want to hear Margot Robbie or Ryan Gosling speaking in their native languages, instead of in Spanish.

Keep in mind, if you go to see a French movie for example in VO, it will be in the original version, in French, not in English.

Not all films at the below cinemas will be in the original version, so check next to the title of the movie you want to see first.

READ ALSO: Spain to give €2 cinema tickets to the over 65s

Madrid

Golem

Artistic Metropol

Cines Renoir Princesa

Renoir Retiro

Verdi

Yelmo Cines Ideal 3D

Cinesa Manoteras

mk2 Palacio de Hielo

Cine Embajadores

OCINE Urban Caleido

mk2 Cine Paz

Cines Yelmo Luxury

Kinépolis Madrid

Advertisement

Barcelona

Verdi and Verdi Park

Cine Texas

Cine Girona

Cine Yelmo Comedia

Cine Renoir Floridablanca

Mooby Balmes Multicines

Cine Boliche

Cine Phenomena

Cinema Maldà

Filmoteca de Catalunya

El Zumzeig

Valencia

Cines Babel

Cines Yelmo Campanar

ABC Park

Kinépolis

La Filmoteca de Valencia

Advertisement

Seville

Avenida 5 Cines Alicante

Palma de Mallorca