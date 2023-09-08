LISTED: Which cinemas in Spain show English language films?
The majority of cinemas in Spain show movies dubbed into Spanish (Castellano) or another local language such as Catalan. If you want to watch films in English, you'll have to go to specific cinemas. Here are the cinemas you can visit in some of Spain's major cities.
If you want to see a film in its original version in Spain - ie. not dubbed, then you'll have to look out for specific 'Version Orginal' or VO screenings or special VO cinemas.
You may also see movie titles with VOS or VOSE next to them. This means that they're shown in their original version but with added Spanish subtitles.
Luckily, in Spain's big cities, there are many cinemas that show movies that haven't been dubbed, just in case you want to hear Margot Robbie or Ryan Gosling speaking in their native languages, instead of in Spanish.
Keep in mind, if you go to see a French movie for example in VO, it will be in the original version, in French, not in English.
Not all films at the below cinemas will be in the original version, so check next to the title of the movie you want to see first.
Madrid
Golem
Artistic Metropol
Cines Renoir Princesa
Renoir Retiro
Verdi
Yelmo Cines Ideal 3D
Cinesa Manoteras
mk2 Palacio de Hielo
Cine Embajadores
OCINE Urban Caleido
mk2 Cine Paz
Cines Yelmo Luxury
Kinépolis Madrid
Barcelona
Verdi and Verdi Park
Cine Texas
Cine Girona
Cine Yelmo Comedia
Cine Renoir Floridablanca
Mooby Balmes Multicines
Cine Boliche
Cine Phenomena
Cinema Maldà
Filmoteca de Catalunya
El Zumzeig
Valencia
Cines Babel
Seville
Alicante
Palma de Mallorca
Cines Yelmo Campanar
ABC Park
Kinépolis
La Filmoteca de Valencia
