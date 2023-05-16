Spain to give €2 cinema tickets to the over 65s

Advertisement

The new €2 ticket plan, which was recently announced at a campaign event in Puertollano, Castilla-La Mancha, is expected to be approved during the next meeting of the Spanish cabinet.

It has the potential to benefit 9.5 million people.

In addition to encouraging the elderly to go to the cinema, the program also intends to support this important cultural industry.

"We want to make culture a state policy", Sánchez said when he publicised the new plan.

He also highlighted measures already approved along the same lines such as the youth culture voucher and the Spanish government’s plan to turn Spain into an ‘audiovisual hub'.

READ ALSO: How to apply for Spain’s €400 youth culture voucher for 2023

This new program will have an investment of €10 million and will be launched in collaboration with the main associations in the exhibition sector.

Although the initial proposal is for price reductions to only be on Tuesdays, the government has said there may be a possibility of establishing another day, depending on the specificities of the cinemas in each region. For example in some municipalities, they are only open on weekends.

READ ALSO - 'Imserso': What are the changes to Spain's cheap holiday scheme for pensioners?

Advertisement

The general secretary of Unidas Podemos, Ione Belarra has reacted to the measure announced by Pedro Sánchez via social media, adding that they are going to propose to their coalition partners that they expand this plan so that it reaches more people.

Vamos a proponer al PSOE ampliar las entradas de cine por 2€ a las personas desempleadas y sus familias, los hogares que reciben el Ingreso Mínimo Vital, las personas con discapacidad y los y las jóvenes entre 15 y 29 años.



Por una cultura para todos y para todas. — Ione Belarra (@ionebelarra) May 15, 2023

She explained that they are going to propose "extending €2 movie tickets to unemployed people and their families, households that receive the Minimum Vital Income, people with disabilities and young people between 15 and 29 years old".

Spain's youth culture voucher allows young people who are turning 18 years old to spend €200 on performing arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual productions. This includes items such as theatre tickets, live music concerts, cinemas, museums, libraries, exhibitions, as well as music and literary festivals. They can also spend another €200 on a mix of both physical and digital cultural products.