Spain’s return authorisation: When and how should I get it?

Advertisement

What is a return authorisation?

In Spain, a 'return authorisation' (autorización de regreso in Spanish) is a temporary document issued by the police that allows you to leave and, crucially, to return to Spain when you don't yet have your residency card. For non-EU residents, including most Britons after Brexit, this is the TIE.

It is worth noting that a return authorisation is a document that only allows you to enter Spain and not other EU countries, so this is worth keeping in mind when booking flights with stopovers.

READ ALSO: Can I travel to Spain if my passport has expired?

Advertisement

When should I get one?

Simply put, when you haven't got your residency card for whatever reason.

Maybe you've applied and don't have the card yet, or you're renewing your card and still waiting for a replacement, during the time you have to travel. There could be quite a few reasons why you don't have your residency card with you when travelling, but we'll outline the three most common here:

Renewing residency

If your residency card is approaching its expiration date, you must request a renewal to continue living legally in Spain. That means there'll be a short amount of time that you don't have a residency card.

This can last as long as a month, so if you want to leave Spain during this period you'll need to apply for the return authorisation so you can prove at the border that you are legally resident in Spain.

Getting a new TIE

If you misplace your TIE, or have it stolen, or it is damaged and becomes illegible, you'll also need to apply for a return authorisation if you want to leave the country and come back again.

You may also have the older, small green residency certificates (which the Spanish government recommends Britons exchange for a TIE but isn't strictly necessary or enforced). They are much more prone to water damage than the hard plastic TIE card.

If this happens to you, applying for a new TIE or residency card can take some time, up to six weeks often.

Similarly to the residency renewal process, this will leave you without anything to prove you legally reside in Spain, so a return authorisation will be necessary to leave the country and re-enter.

READ ALSO: How to travel to Spain if your residency document has expired

Initial residency application

Of course, you might not have a residency permit because you don't yet have residency in Spain. When you first arrive in Spain and complete all the initial paperwork and administrative tasks (going down to the police station to give your fingerprints, getting your NIE, and so on) it can take around a month to be issued with your residency card.

So if you're in the process of applying for residency but haven't yet received a decision (or card) you'll also need an autorización de regreso if you need to unexpectedly leave the country.

Advertisement

How and where do I apply?

In order to get a return authorisation, you'll need to make an appointment at your nearest police station or immigration office (known as the 'extranjería').

You can use this search tool to find your nearest police station here.

And you can make an appointment here.

Which documents do I need?

Once you've made your appointment, you'll need to take a few documents with you.