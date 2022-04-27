For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Can I travel to Spain if my passport has expired?
What happens when you want to travel to Spain, but your passport has expired? Are you still able to enter with an ID document or similar? We take a look at the situation for Spanish citizens, EU citizens, non-EU foreigners with residency in Spain and third-country tourists.
Published: 27 April 2022 12:43 CEST
Passport checks at Spanish customs. Photo: Josep LAGO / AFP
BREXIT
Will Spain follow in Portugal’s footsteps and fast-track UK travellers?
Portugal’s decision to open e-gates to British nationals to help them avoid non-EU passport control queues at Portuguese airports is being lauded as a tourism draw, so will Spain follow suit?
Published: 26 April 2022 17:06 CEST
