PROPERTY

What are Spain’s plans to charge owners of empty homes more tax?

When approved, Spain’s new housing law is likely to see some property owners being charged extra for keeping their homes empty. But will the average foreign second homeowner in Spain be affected?

Published: 2 March 2023 09:33 CET
What are Spain's plans to charge owners of empty homes more tax?
Spain to fine landlords who keep properties empty. Photo: Federico PARRA / AFP

After months of negotiations, Spain’s housing law or Ley de Vivienda is likely to be approved sometime within the next few months, bringing about several changes to help vulnerable people, such as the young or those with low incomes to access housing.

The law includes several points such as freezing rental prices in certain areas and prohibiting the free sale of Officially Protected Housing.

READ ALSO – EXPLAINED: Six things to know about Spain’s new housing law

One point that has caught the attention of foreign property owners is the increase in Property Tax (IBI) for homes that remain empty.

In a bid to tackle Spain’s social housing shortage and fill some of the reported 3 million empty homes in Spain, local councils will have the power to implement a surcharge of up to 150 percent on the Property Tax (IBI) quota under the new legislation.

READ ALSO: How to pay less of Spain’s IBI property tax

Does this mean it will affect foreigners with second homes in Spain who only use them during certain times of the year?

The answer is no, the surcharge will only be levied on homes that have been empty for more than two years without good reason, as well as for property owners with a minimum of four homes in the same municipality.

If the property has been empty for three years, the surcharge could reach 100 percent, and there could also be an additional 50 percent rise in the case of properties whose owners have two or more flats in the same municipality.

The idea is that more landlords will start renting out their empty homes to avoid the extra charges, creating more properties for rent on the market and hopefully reducing the prices.

The amount you could pay will depend on each different ayuntamiento or town hall.

IBI is a local tax which has to be paid once a year by all property owners in Spain, and it serves as a benchmark to calculate all other Spanish property-related taxes.

According to data from the General Council of Economists, in Spain the average amount of the IBI bill is €315 per year.

With this extra surcharge however, the average would rise to €788 for each empty property.

Here are some of the prices that owners of empty properties could pay in various major cities:  

Madrid: Owners would go from paying €438 on average to €1,095.

Barcelona: Owners would go from paying €397 on average to €992.

Valencia: Owners would go from paying €290 on average to €435.

Seville: Owners would go from paying €262 on average to €655.

Málaga: Owners would go from paying €244 on average to €610. 

While this law has been implemented on a national level, several regions have also tried to implement their own laws on empty housing.

From early 2023, the Valencian government has introduced an extra tax on empty homes for landlords that own more than 10 properties. This will affect properties that are not up for sale or rent and have been empty for six months or more. In this case, they will have to pay monthly fines.

Forecasts from the Ministry of Housing estimate that throughout 2023 a total of €250,000 will be collected in fines if the homes are not put on the market within a period of six months. 

Back in 2021, the Basque Country also contemplated a similar plan to introduce economic sanctions on empty properties in the region. The mere threat of these fines, however, has seen the number of empty properties in the Basque Country fall by 25 percent.  

The most recent data for 2022 shows that 11,434 apartments have remained empty continuously for at least two years. This is 3,666 less than in the previous count from 2019.

But it’s not just regions implementing these rules, some town halls are doing so too.

In late 2022, the Tarragona City Council in Catalonia also opened disciplinary proceedings for the first time against owners of apartments that are always empty. Specifically, 487 files have been filed so far against landlords of “permanently” unoccupied homes. Sanctions are due to be imposed. 

TAX

Spain to clamp down on tax fraud by digital nomads and fake non-residents

Spain’s tax agency has announced it will double down on investigating tax evasion by digital nomads and other remote workers who claim not to reside in Spain in order to get better tax rates.

Published: 28 February 2023 09:17 CET
Spain to clamp down on tax fraud by digital nomads and fake non-residents

Spain’s Agencia Tributaria on Monday February 27th announced that it wants to “intensify its control on residents who artificially reduce their fiscal bill by using the non-resident tax”.

Spain considers its resident population to be tax residents if they spend more than 183 days in Spain, their main economic interests are in Spain and their spouse and/or children live in Spain.

According to Hacienda, as Spain’s tax agency is also known, the focus will be on residents in Spain who meet this criteria and should therefore pay IRPF that applies to all their worldwide income, but instead file their taxes using the more favourable IRNR non-resident tax which applies only to income made in Spain.

Non-resident tax (IRNR) is generally 24 percent whereas IRPF income tax is progressive based on earnings and can go up to 47 percent.

José María Mollinedo, general secretary of the Spanish Tax Technicians Union (Gestha), told 20minutos that these ‘fake non-residents’ usually have a high income and live in Spain with their families.

Of the measures announced by Hacienda, the ones that stand out for catching residents who claim to be non-residents are “strengthening control over online payments through entities or applications located abroad” and “boosting investigations into cryptocurrencies to locate assets subject to seizure and with links to criminal networks”.

READ ALSO: How does Spain know if I’m a tax resident?

The Spanish tax agency also talks about carrying out peinados, ‘combing’ the country’s underground economy, in the sense of tracking undeclared payments.

These plans to crack down on tax evasion have been published in Spain’s BOE state bulletin and form part of the agency’s 2023 official control plan.

The warning comes just weeks after the Spanish government fully approved its highly anticipated Startups Law, which includes favourable tax conditions for foreign entrepreneurs and digital nomads who move to Spain and bring their talent with them.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about applying for Spain’s digital nomad visa

According to the legislation, foreign workers who get Spain’s new digital nomad visa can pay non-resident tax AND stay longer than 183 days a year, but this is subject to them not earning more than 20 percent of their income from Spanish companies, and earning below €600,000 a year.

Spain’s digital nomad visa is for non-EU foreigners, giving them the right to residency in Spain. Hacienda’s message will serve as a deterrent from breaching the rules of the new visa.

But perhaps the tax fraud crackdown should be primarily aimed at EU digital nomads and remote workers whose EU rights to freedom of movement within the bloc and free movement of capital allow them to sidestep the 183-day rule more easily.

READ ALSO: What are Spain’s penalties and prison sentences for tax evasion?

A 2021 report by Spanish tax advisors concluded that more than half of the tax address changes from Spain to overseas (or even another Spanish region with better fiscal conditions) were fake, in the sense that they’d only moved on paper and remained living at the same place in Spain.

