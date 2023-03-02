For members
PROPERTY
What are Spain’s plans to charge owners of empty homes more tax?
When approved, Spain’s new housing law is likely to see some property owners being charged extra for keeping their homes empty. But will the average foreign second homeowner in Spain be affected?
Published: 2 March 2023 09:33 CET
Spain to fine landlords who keep properties empty. Photo: Federico PARRA / AFP
TAX
Spain to clamp down on tax fraud by digital nomads and fake non-residents
Spain’s tax agency has announced it will double down on investigating tax evasion by digital nomads and other remote workers who claim not to reside in Spain in order to get better tax rates.
Published: 28 February 2023 09:17 CET
