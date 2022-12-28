For members
EXPLAINED: Six things to know about Spain’s new housing law
After enduring hundreds of amendments, Spain's new housing law is likely to be approved early in 2023 and bring changes to social housing, taxes on empty homes, evictions and fiscal benefits for small landlords.
Published: 28 December 2022 09:25 CET
After being batted around in the Spanish Congress and enduring hundreds of amendments, Spain's new housing law is likely to be approved early in 2023, the government say. Photo: Pixabay.
Property in Spain: What changes about renting and buying in 2023?
Limits to rent increases, a new housing law, possible restrictions for foreign buyers, property price forecasts and aid for young people and low-income families to help with rents and mortgages - 2023 will see many changes to Spain's property market.
Published: 22 December 2022 10:03 CET
