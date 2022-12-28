Read news from:
EXPLAINED: Six things to know about Spain’s new housing law

After enduring hundreds of amendments, Spain's new housing law is likely to be approved early in 2023 and bring changes to social housing, taxes on empty homes, evictions and fiscal benefits for small landlords.

Published: 28 December 2022 09:25 CET
EXPLAINED: Six things to know about Spain's new housing law
After being batted around in the Spanish Congress and enduring hundreds of amendments, Spain's new housing law is likely to be approved early in 2023, the government say. Photo: Pixabay.

Originally brought to the table last February, Spain’s long anticipated housing will not be approved before the end of 2022, as the government had hoped.

The sweeping legislation, which hopes to regulate evictions, increase access to social housing, cap and in some cases even freeze rental prices, as well as try to do something about Spain’s dwindling public housing stock, among many other things, has proved divisive on many levels. Not only has the proposed legislation been criticised by the rental sector and the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), but it has threatened to drive a wedge between government coalition partners and has had as many as 800 amendments proposed.

Spain’s Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, confirmed in a press conference that though the bill will not be rubber stamped before New Year, as was expected, she hoped the “green light” will come from the Cortes Generales in early 2023.

“It is true that we expected to have this law approved before the end of this year and it may not be so, but we are confident that it will be at the beginning of next year,” Sánchez told the Spanish press after a meeting of the Spanish Cabinet.

Sánchez also denied that the widespread criticism and hundreds of proposed amendments mean the bill is dead or blocked, and stressed that the government has been working “intensely” with other parliamentary groups to get it over the line.

The draft bill has been heavily criticised by Partido Popular (PP) members, who argue the bill in its current form is an attack on private property and enterprise, and also the rental sector, who question the legality of rental freezes and caps, and even the Spanish judiciary have voiced concerns about the legal implications of the bill on Spain’s autonomous regions.

Clearly, the draft housing bill has upset a lot of people. But what is Spain’s new housing law and why has it proved divisive so far?

The Local breaks down the six key proposals below:

Public housing stock

The law proposes that all new housing developments must set aside 30 percent of their new builds for public housing. Of that 30 percent, 15 percent must go to social renting.

At present Spain has a paltry amount of social housing, less than 300,000 units in its public stock, which means that only 1.6 percent of households are eligible for public housing, compared to around 10 percent in many European countries.

‘Stressed’ markets

Housing administrations will have the power to declare areas ‘stressed’ residential markets for three years, the duration of which may be extended annually if the circumstances persist. If an area is declared ‘stressed’, area specific action plans will be put in place to remedy the imbalances in the municipal rental market, which could include freezing or limiting rental prices.

For an area to qualify as ‘stressed’, certain conditions must be met such as the cost of housing in the area (whether mortgage payments or rent and utility bills) surpassing 30 percent of the average net income of households in that area. Similarly, rental prices in relation to the regional CPI increase will also be factored in, though it remains unclear exactly how localised these ‘stressed’ markets would be and if it would be on a municipal or district level.

Rental caps

For residents in areas deemed ‘stressed’, pre-existing tenants will be able to extend their current contract on an annual basis and for a maximum period of three years and effectively cap their rent, under the proposed law.

Vacant housing

In a bid to tackle Spain’s social housing dearth and use up some of the reported 3 million empty homes in Spain, local councils will, under the new legislation, have the power to implement a surcharge of up to 150 percent on the Property Tax (IBI) quota. This would be levied on homes that have been empty for more than two years without good reason, for property owners with a minimum of four homes.

If the property has been empty for three years, the surcharge could reach 100 percent, and there could also be an additional 50 percent rise in the case of properties whose owners have two or more flats in the same municipality.

Tax benefits for small landlords

Smaller landlords (deemed those with fewer than 10 properties) will be eligible for discounts and new tax incentives to lower the rental price of their properties

Though yet to be finalised, the draft proposes a 50 percent rebate to owners who rent out their property, and 70 percent if the property is rented for the first time to young people between 18 and 35 years old, or if it is a new contract with improvements or refurbishments.

The rebate could be 90 percent if the property is rented in a ‘stressed’ residential area.

Evictions

The bill also seeks to safeguard eviction procedures to protect vulnerable households and guarantee communication between judicial bodies and social services by introducing injunctions to allow a full assessment of the situation to be made and, if necessary, swiftly attend to renters in vulnerable situations whether it be economically or socially. 

PROPERTY

Property in Spain: What changes about renting and buying in 2023?

Limits to rent increases, a new housing law, possible restrictions for foreign buyers, property price forecasts and aid for young people and low-income families to help with rents and mortgages - 2023 will see many changes to Spain's property market.

Published: 22 December 2022 10:03 CET
Property in Spain: What changes about renting and buying in 2023?

No big rent increases

The Spanish government has agreed to continue limiting the amount landlords can increase the rent of tenants by a maximum of two percent throughout 2023, shielding renters from rising inflation. Spain’s ruling Socialists first introduced the rent increase cap in March 2022, which was meant to be a temporary measure to protect the 30 percent of people in Spain who rent, from spiralling inflation. 

Outlook for Americans

The strength of the US dollar this year has meant that many more Americans have been buying up properties in Spain. US nationals have been able to buy houses in Spain that work out to be 18 percent cheaper for them in 2022 than the previous year, according to property giant Idealista.

Despite the current rate of inflation and economic uncertainty in the world, according to analysts at American bank Wells Fargo, the US dollar will remain strong early next year, but it will begin to weaken in mid-2023, so it means that there’s still time for Americans to buy a home in Spain in early 2023 if they want.

Possible limits for foreign buyers

Housing shortages for residents and overcrowding are just two of the property issues on some of Spain’s islands, so much so that the Balearic government has agreed to debate whether limiting the number of properties that can be bought by non-resident foreigners would benefit the archipelago.

There have also been calls in Spain’s Canary Islands to limit the purchase of properties by non-residents and foreigners. Whether or not the authorities can legally do this is another question, but it’s likely that the possible introduction of higher taxes and rules against Airbnb rentals will help keep the numbers down.   

Harder to find a place to rent

Demand for apartments to rent is growing, especially in Spain’s big cities, but it is also becoming increasingly difficult to find one due to strict rules and prerequisites. The apartment is not open to people who work remotely, you need a contract of at least €2,100 per month, you need to be over 35 years old, you need an annual income of over €25,000 and you need to prove you’ve been working non-stop over the past two years. These are just some of the unrealistic demands agencies and landlords and have been asking tenants in the last few months of 2022 across Spain. 

The amount of shared accommodation available in Spain has also halved over the past year, making it increasingly difficult for young people and those with fewer financial means to find a room to rent. There were 45 percent fewer shared properties on the market in 2022 than in 2021. 

What will happen to property prices in 2023?

The European Central Bank (ECB) has warned that house prices are due to drop by as much as nine percent across Europe over the next two years. With inflation affecting economies across the continent, the ECB took the radical monetary policy move of raising interest rates and the Euribor, the rate tied to mortgages in Spain, has risen steeply since then. This will have an effect on housing demand and prices in Spain in 2023, but it won’t be anywhere near as severe as other European countries.

Experts predict that 2023 will see the end of strong rises the Spanish property market has enjoyed in the last couple of years, during which both sales and prices rose at rates not seen since before the 2007 housing market boom. Though the overall number of property transactions (sales and purchases) looks set to fall by around 15 percent in 2023, the fall in house prices is forecast to be only 0.9 percent, according to Atlas Real Estate.

A new housing law

Expect Spain’s government to roll out a new housing law in 2023 which is meant to address everything from the lack of social housing to rent or buy in the country, new taxes for empty homes, greater regulation to solve the issues of squatting and evictions, tax breaks for landlords who don’t increase the rent of tenants and plenty more.

Unfortunately, the law has faced many stumbling blocks over the last two years, but Sánchez’s government will need to approve the law in 2023 in order to receive billions more from the EU’s recovery fund.

Rental allowance fund for young people extended 

The Spanish government recently announced that its Bono de Alquiler Joven – a youth rental bonus to help young people with the rising cost of living and rental prices, will be extended into 2023. Those aged 18 to 35 are able to benefit from the €250 handout, provided that they earn under €24,300 a year and their rent does not exceed €600 a month or €300 in the case of a room. 

Aid for homeowners to help pay variable mortgages 

The Spanish government and the country’s banks recently agreed upon a set of measures to help protect more than one million low and mid-income families from rising variable mortgage rates. The deal will help alleviate the effects that high-interest rates are already having on variable mortgage bills.

It will be available to those families who earn less than €25,200 per year and includes measures such as being allowed to pay only the interest on a mortgage loan for five years and having the period in which to pay back the loan extended to 40 years.

The agreement is still going through its final approval stages but is thought that it will be brought into force in 2023. 

