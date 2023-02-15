Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WORKING IN SPAIN

Spain to grant residency to unauthorised foreigners who complete vocational training

The Spanish government has announced it will give a temporary residence permit to foreigners without legal residency if they complete vocational training courses.

Published: 16 February 2023 10:55 CET
Spain to grant residency to unauthorised foreigners who complete vocational training
Hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in Spain are forced in the black economy and are vulnerable to exploitation, as without a residency permit they are not protected by the country's labour laws and they do not have access to the social security system.(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Spain’s Education Ministry is planning to offer a potential solution to some of the roughly 500,000 undocumented migrants in the country by offering them temporary residency if they agree to complete vocational training, what’s called Formación Profesional (FP) in Spanish.

Foreigners who do not have official residency in Spain but wish to make the most of the government’s offer will have to meet a series of requirements such as having a high enough level of Spanish and certain pre-existing skills which allow them to complete the vocational training of choice.

The measure is part of the first draft of the royal decree on the Regulation of Vocational Training, initially approved in 2022. If it is greenlighted in Spain’s Congress and Senate, it will bolster the rights and freedoms of foreigners in Spain and their social integration.

Hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in Spain are forced in the black economy and are vulnerable to exploitation, as without a residency permit they are excluded from the country’s labour legislation, social security system and other social benefits such as education and training.

Sources from the Education Ministry headed by Pilar Alegría confirmed to Spanish news agency Europa Press the that the new decree hopes to “include all groups” and “open the door for vocational training to the foreign population”.

The measure will officialise and normalise the new arraigo por formación (settlement through training) temporary residency authorisation that was introduced last August.

It is designed for citizens from non-EU countries who have remained in Spain continuously for two years, and are willing to carry out professional training.

According to the government, the temporary residency authorisation will be dependent on passing the corresponding courses.

Sources from Spain’s Ministry of Education have said that these will be “shorter” training courses that offer them a series of qualifications and allow them to access the labour market quicker.

Sources from the ministry have confirmed that it will be available to people of all ages, not just the young. 

Up until recently, for a non-EU foreigner to be hired by a company in Spain they would either have to be applying for a job on the skills shortage list (a very limited list, mainly for maritime work) or the employer would have to prove that there was no EU candidate capable of doing the job. 

Faced with huge labour shortages, the Spanish government amended its laws in 2022 to allow Spanish employers to hire non-EU candidates for all types of blue-collar work, including positions deemed high-skilled and low-skilled.

READ ALSO: 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORKING IN SPAIN

Spain court rules against Amazon over freelance drivers

A Spanish court has ruled that over 2,000 people who used their own vehicles to deliver packages for Amazon as self-employed freelancers should have been hired by the firm as formal employees.

Published: 3 February 2023 17:48 CET
Spain court rules against Amazon over freelance drivers

The Madrid labour court said in Thursday’s ruling that these workers were “false freelancers” who should have been tied to the US firm with work contracts.

It also ordered the online shopping giant to pay social security contributions for the 2,166 people it hired under the guise of freelancers, according to a copy of the ruling seen Friday by AFP.

The court did not say how much the measure would cost but Spanish trade union UGT, which filed the complaint against Amazon, put the price tag at “several million” euros.

The union said this is the first time a court has ruled against the company’s Amazon Flex service, which works like ride-hailing service Uber.

Drivers use an app to sign up for shifts to pick up packages at warehouses and deliver them to Amazon customers’ doors.

Amazon Flex ceased operating in Spain in 2021 just before the country passed a law requiring delivery riders to be recognised as employees instead of self-employed contractors.

READ ALSO – OFFICIAL: Delivery riders become company staff as Spain’s labour reform kicks in

UGT said it would “continue to fight so that the rights of workers who provide services on digital platforms are respected” and to avoid “situations of labour exploitation”.

Amazon had argued it only acts as an intermediary that connects retailers and distributors – a claim rejected by the court.

It said in its ruling that Amazon used an app to direct and coordinate the drivers who “lacked their own autonomous business organisation”.

Amazon said it disagreed with the court’s rationale and would appeal the ruling.

SHOW COMMENTS