EXPLAINED: Spain’s plans to recruit thousands of foreigners for construction and trade jobs
Spain recently changed its migration laws to recruit more foreigners from overseas for industries with labour shortages, and its primary focus for 2023 is to hire carpenters, plumbers, electricians and other workers involved in construction.
Published: 7 November 2022 12:33 CET
Spain wants trade and construction workers with the skills needed to help with refurbishing and building to the latest energy efficient standards. Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images/AFP
Spain’s new law for startups and digital nomads: 15 things you need to know
Now that Spain has approved the country's new startups law, foreign entrepreneurs and digital nomads wanting to live and work here can look forward to a host of tax perks and other benefits, but there are also rules to consider.
Published: 4 November 2022 10:48 CET
Updated: 7 November 2022 08:32 CET
