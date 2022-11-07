Read news from:
WORKING IN SPAIN

EXPLAINED: Spain’s plans to recruit thousands of foreigners for construction and trade jobs 

Spain recently changed its migration laws to recruit more foreigners from overseas for industries with labour shortages, and its primary focus for 2023 is to hire carpenters, plumbers, electricians and other workers involved in construction.  

Published: 7 November 2022 12:33 CET
spain recruiting construction workers
Spain wants trade and construction workers with the skills needed to help with refurbishing and building to the latest energy efficient standards. Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images/AFP

It may seem strange that a country with 12.7 percent unemployment is struggling to find workers for a number of sectors, from doctors to waiters, but this is indeed the case in Spain. 

READ MORE: The ‘Big Quit’ hits Spain despite high unemployment and huge job vacancies

Last August, the Spanish government amended its laws relating to the rights and freedoms of non-EU foreigners in the country, as a means of resolving the bureaucratic obstacles which often prevent Spain from using migrants to cover labour shortages.

The legislation changes are mainly aimed at addressing blue-collar work shortages, including those deemed high-skilled and low-skilled. 

Over the summer, the primary need was to find more waiters. Now the Spanish government is looking to find all manner of workers involved in the construction industry. 

The official list, although not published yet by the Spanish government, is reportedly made up of 31 different occupations including plumbers, foremen, welders, electricians, plasterers, waterproofing installers, bricklayers and forklift operators.

READ MORE: How it’s now easier for non-EU foreigners to work in Spain

Up until now, the only way for third-country nationals to be hired from overseas for a contract job was if employers could not find an EU candidate for the position or if the job was on Spain’s shortage occupation list.

Since 2008, this has been made up almost entirely of jobs in the maritime and shipping industry, but Spanish authorities have now realised that there are many industries that are central to Spain’s economy that are struggling to find workers.

The recruitment plan, spearheaded by Spain’s Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, also stems from the need to cover jobs that comply with the country’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which the EU is funding with billions of euros through its Next Generation scheme.

spain construction trade jobs

Some construction associations are calling for young Spaniards to be encouraged to learn a trade, but Spain’s construction industry needs highly skilled and experienced workers as soon as possible. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)

That means finding trade and construction workers with the skills needed to help with refurbishing and building to the latest energy efficiency standards.

According to leading Spanish daily El País, ministry figures point to as many as 246,000 new jobs being up for grabs. The minimum number of craftsmen and other construction workers needed to cover the shortages is 62,000, Spain’s Ministry of Migration reports.

It has not yet been announced how the recruitment process will be carried out. 

The measure doesn’t have the support of Spain’s main trade unions, who criticised that the skills shortage list had been amended “unilaterally and without negotiation”, and even Spain’s Labour Ministry has not given the changes their seal of approval. 

CCOO and UGT union representatives are also sceptical about bringing over workers from overseas for industries which are known for their job instability and sometimes low pay. 

Up to 3.8 million construction jobs were lost when Spain’s property bubble burst in 2008. 

The industry has gradually recovered since then and has around half the workforce as it did back then, but there is still a shortage of workers in specific high-skilled fields and there are currently 42,200 foreign construction workers who are now unemployed in Spain.

Spain also needs to resolve the huge bureaucratic backlogs which are preventing thousands of foreign doctors, engineers, nurses and other skilled workers in regulated professions from working for years, even though the country has serious shortages in those fields as well.

If you are a non-EU national with qualifications and/or experience in a trade or construction job that the Spanish government is looking for, make sure to visit our Working in Spain page to familiarise yourself with salaries, tax and other aspects of having a job in Spain. 

Keep in mind that the majority of foreigners who move to Spain from Europe, North America or Australia do so to enjoy the benefits of the Spanish quality of life, whilst career prospects and jobs are renowned for not being as abundant and well-paid as in other neighbouring countries. 

READ ALSO: The downsides of moving to Spain for work

WORKING IN SPAIN

Spain’s new law for startups and digital nomads: 15 things you need to know

Now that Spain has approved the country's new startups law, foreign entrepreneurs and digital nomads wanting to live and work here can look forward to a host of tax perks and other benefits, but there are also rules to consider.

Published: 4 November 2022 10:48 CET
Updated: 7 November 2022 08:32 CET
Spain's new law for startups and digital nomads: 15 things you need to know

After a long and drawn-out legislative road, Spain’s much anticipated Ley de Startup was approved in the Spanish Parliament on Thursday November 3rd, 2022.

Simply put, the law aims to attract international investors, digital nomads and new companies to Spain with visa incentives, tax breaks, fewer bureaucratic hoops and other benefits.

Originally proposed back in 2019, the law has received 271 amendments during its journey through the Committee on Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, the Spanish Cabinet and now the Spanish Parliament.

The last step before it comes into force is for it to be ratified by the Senate. Given the support the bill has already received from most political parties, this looks very likely to go ahead without issues in the coming weeks before the law comes into force in early 2023. 

READ MORE:  When will Spain’s startups law come into force?

So what do foreign entrepreneurs, remote workers and digital nomads considering a move to Spain need to know about this “pioneering” legislation?

Here are 15 key takeaways from the new law:

  1. What Spain considers a startup to be: In order to be eligible for the benefits of the new law, companies must be newly formed or emerging, that is to say, less than five years old or seven in the case of biotechnology, energy and industrial companies. 

  2. No mergers: The company cannot have been created from mergers or spin-offs from pre-existing companies. 

  3. A need for innovation: Startups must be considered innovative. The business must be trying to solve a problem or improve an existing situation. An agency will be created to accredit both this status and that of an ’emerging’ company: ENISA.

  4. Startup tax breaks: One of the main draws of the law is that it offers startups a cut in Corporation tax from 25 percent to 15 percent for a maximum of four years.

  5. Tax deferral for startups and digital nomads: Startups can also request that Corporation Tax – and in the case of digital nomads non-resident Income Tax (IRNR) – be deferred without accruing interest for twelve and six months, respectively.

  6. Tax deductions for startups: The startups law also increases the maximum deduction base for investing in startup companies (from €60,000 to €100,000 per year) and the rate of deduction (from 30 percent to 50 percent).

  7. Based in Spain: The startup must be permanently based in Spain. Similarly, 60 percent of a company’s workforce must have employment contracts in Spain.

  8. Disqualification reasons: Startups will be disqualified from the benefits of the law if they are acquired by a non-emerging company, if its annual turnover surpasses €10 million, if it generates “significant damage” to the environment, or if any of its partners with a 5 percent share in the company are convicted of a criminal offence. 

  9. No dividend distribution: Startups must not distribute dividends or net return per member of a cooperative, nor pay contributions in a regulated market.

  10. Less bureaucracy: The new law also aims to remove some of the bureaucratic hoops foreign investors have to jump through by eliminating the obligation for international investors to request a NIE (foreigner ID number) to carry out this type of business. Both investors and their representatives will now only need to obtain Spain’s tax identification numbers (NIFs).

  11. It’s retroactive: The law will work retroactively, meaning that those who have started a new company before the legislation comes into force can benefit from its advantages, provided they meet the requirements. 


  12. What Spain considers a digital nomad to be: The law defines a digital nomad as “people whose jobs allow them to work remotely and change residence regularly”.

  13. Digital nomad tax breaks: Digital nomads who obtain income in Spain but do not stay here for more than 183 days will be eligible to pay non-resident income tax (IRNR) rather than regular income tax (IRPF). IRNR is generally 25 percent in Spain but this will be reduced to 15 percent for digital nomads.

  14. New digital nomad visa: The ‘startup law’ establishes a visa for international teleworking that allows entry and residence in Spain for a maximum of one year for non-EU citizens. Once it has expired, they can extend it by requesting a residence authorisation as a remote worker for a further two years and then extend it again, up to five years.

  15. Foreign students: will have their stay period post-graduation to find employment or start a business extended from one year to two. Find out more here.

READ MORE: What are the requirements for Spain’s startups law?

